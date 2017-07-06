12 ways to use natural stone in your home

There's a reason why interior designers are constantly using natural stone in their clients' houses; it just looks phenomenal! There are so many great ways to use it, so don't go thinking that it just needs to be a structural installation, as it can be a beautifully decorative element as well. If you can't picture how natural stone could add serious style to your home, we've found some lovely examples to show you today, but be warned; you'll probably want to totally decorate after you've seen them! Let's take a look!
Even the most neutral and simple of living rooms can adopt a natural stone feature wall with such aplomb! Stick to complementary tones, but go all out with the texture and you'll be staggered by how different your room feels.
Now here's a great idea! Using stone to embellish your grill will give it such a fantastic and organic aesthetic. This would work either inside the house, or our in the garden and you could even finish a fireplace in the same way too!
There's no getting away from the fact that televisions aren't the prettiest of additions, but mount them on a natural stone wall and suddenly, they look so much more chic.
If you have smooth walls throughout the majority of your home, the odd textured addition won't go amiss! You can really highlight the rugged surface by hanging mirrors as well.
If you want to embrace a more rustic home aesthetic, you need to consider natural stone walls! Instantly adding a wealth of heritage style and tactile texture, they work perfectly with rustic wood and a shabby chic finish!
If you want to cause a stir with your interior design but know that you have to live with your choices and like them long-term, a natural stone feature wall is perfect! The colors can be subtle and chic, but the rugged finish ads in something more special than simple plaster.
We honestly can't think of a better way to show off spectacular plants than in front of a stone wall! Choose stone that is a wildly different color to your blooms and then just step back and enjoy the contrast!
Who needs art when your walls are a modern installation in their own right? By choosing a mosaic design, your stone walls are ripe for making the most of some focused lighting, which will pick out all the textural nuances and negate the need for any other decor!
Let's not forget that stone is a hardy and weather-resistant material, which makes it PERFECT for using on the outside of your home. If you want to give your property a facelift, natural stone cladding, in a dramatic color, will totally transform the look and style!
Modern home design necessitates a healthy mix of different materials and finishes, to keep things interesting and progressive, so if you want to tap into the contemporary aesthetic, you really do need to give some thought to natural stone elements. A chimney, porch or even just a small feature wall will really modernize things!
If you have an open-plan layout in your home but you do want to segregate certain areas, a small natural stone wall is a great way to go! Eye-catching, handy and the perfect surface for displaying personal belongings, collections and even flowers, you'll lose none of the flow but gain a lot of style.
Finally, we really like the idea of using natural stone cladding as a focal point next to your front door. Ideal for mounting contemporary steel door numbers on, we think a dark stone contrast with white render makes for a beautiful and timeless home facade!
