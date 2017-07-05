DIY garden ideas you could easily recreate

If you love trying your hand at fun DIY projects and have a garden that could use a little primping, how about combining the two together? We've found a host of spectacular garden upgrade projects that you could definitely tackle, without the help of a professional gardener, and we don't think that any of them should take you more than a weekend! The best part is that you could get the kids involved as well! Talk about fun for the whole family and you'll get a super swish garden at the end of it too! What's not to love?
The joy of rustic stone walls is that they don't have to be perfect! Uneven and with different tones, it doesn't matter, as they will always look beautiful! Why not make it as cheap as possible, by keeping an eye out for chunky stones and gathering a little collection to work with?
You can always pick up old tires for free, so why not grab a few, color them up with some dribbles of paint you have in the garage and mount them on your walls or stack them up as funky planters? Fun, free and easy to do!
Adding a handy little outdoor tap or a water feature is as simple as grabbing some cement and a few lovely smooth pebbles! We think we'd add a few extra stones here, to create a little babbling brook effect, but what would you do?
Just look at how sweet this path is! Rustic stepping stones have been hunkered down into a charming shingle bed and the effect is so pretty! This would take you no time at all, but finishes a garden to such a high standard.
You don't need to live in the UK to embrace a little Stonehenge inspiration! Using large rocks as garden sculptures is effective and organic and you literally just have to place them somewhere you find aesthetically pleasing! Easy!
Now this is an idea that is ideal for perking up boring garden walls! Using plastic wall brackets and planting bags, you can instantly create a living wall that will evolve and grow and the effect is utterly wonderful! Ask at your local garden center and they'll be able to tell you which plants will work best.
Who doesn't want a cozy relaxation zone in the garden? Yes, hammocks will be a financial investment, but let's be honest; it's worth it! find a shady spot, get your hammocks in place (in freestanding frames) and enjoy!
If you have a gradient leading up to your front door, you can make so much more of it, if you lay some pretty steps! Keep things simple and lay some lovely edge pebbles and, for an extra touch of glamor, how about some solar lights, hidden within the stones?
Whether you use old railways sleepers, new wooden planks or even metal containers with a little patina, creating vegetable beds is such a simple endeavor. Pop them where you want them, add plenty of well-nourished top soil and then plant your chosen veggies!
If you already have a pergola in place, you should definitely consider adding a couple of swinging chairs! What a great spot for some romantic summer evenings and all you really need is some sturdy fixings! We absolutely recommend choosing something colorful!
Adding height to your garden has never been easier! By planting pretty hanging and climbing plants in a conical frame, you can easily crate some unique and funky shapes. You can even make your own, using garden canes!
What a striking look these concrete butts have! So easy and cost-effective to make, you can use plastic garbage bins as moulds, one inside another, and then simple cut them away to reveal your unique garden features! Think of all the things you could actually use them for! Planters and water features are at the top of our list!
We couldn't put together a garden DIY article without suggesting that you have a bash at making a striking firepit! A simple stone or brick design will take no time at all to build, which will leave you plenty of opportunities to create a matching seating installation as well!
Don't go thinking that you need the help of a pro to lay a simple decked patio, as you really can handle it! Try to design something a little more unusual in shape, for a pretty and stylish aesthetic. You could even stain it a daring color as well!
