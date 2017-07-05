A lakeside home that dominates the view

It would be a tall order for any home to manage to overshadow a stunning waterside vista, but we have found that rare gem of a property that absolutely does! The architects that designed this home had a clear vision of what they wanted to create; a home that not only amplified the beauty of the setting but also showcased incredible lines, shapes and natural materials. You will fall in love with this house, so don;t say we didn't give you fair warning!
We wanted to show you this rear view first, as we think it will make the front facade all the more surprising, which is definitely the point! Looking modern and modular in design, the boxy styling, with gargantuan amounts of glazing, is dramatic, luxe and so uncompromising in its genius, but the front is something else altogether!
Admit it; you're shocked that this is the entrance, right? We are too! We were expecting to see a huge mansion-like facade, as a mirror of the rear outlook, but wow, this is subtle, minimalist and so simple! What's really lovely is that the view isn't blocked out by the house, so everything works together.
In terms of grandiose front doors, this isn't one, but there is a wonderfully soft and natural charm to this entrance. It draws us in, thanks to the pale bricks and rustic wood, but knowing what lies within, we can't even be casual about wanting to dive inside!
We're torn about this bedroom. On the one hand, we think it would be terrible for sleeping in, as the view out of the window is so gorgeous that you wouldn't want to shut your eyes, but on the other hand, it must be so relaxing that you'd probably drift off as soon as you get into bed! The window seat storage is so sleek and handy.
Would you just look at that view! While it's staggering, it doesn't detract from the inspired design in place here, with panoramic glass walls and pared furnishing. A neutral color scheme was the only real choice, given that natural decoration is brought in via the vista. Can't you just imagine laying on the sofa and just drinking in that outdoor scene?
Delightful! The banquette seating and simple table here make for an easy and relaxed dining experience, but the lighting really takes things up a notch. Designer pendulums look astounding and make sure that all eyes are on the delicious feast!
Light wells have been used to such dramatic effect in this bathroom, as sunlight is just drenching the entire space! Decorated in plain white and with a few wooden accents, this is a pleasant, fresh and luxurious room for carrying out all the necessary ablutions every day!
From here, you can see just how inspired this design is! Electronically controlled shutters can be closed, to offer privacy and shade, while also creating a seamless facade, but look at the extra touches too! A beautiful plunge pool and charming terrace are the ideal finishing touches for such an inspired home!
