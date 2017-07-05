Your browser is out-of-date.

15 front doors to transform your home's facade

Paisajismo, Fainzilber Arqts. Fainzilber Arqts. Modern Windows and Doors
The ultimate finishing touch for any home facade is a spectacular front door that not only ties the whole aesthetic of your home together, but also stands out and makes a real statement, just ask any architect and they'll tell you that! Whether you opt for something custom, traditional, rustic or industrial, your front door really can make or break a beautiful home and the first impression it makes on guests, so come with us now and take a look at the spectacular selection we have put together for you! Forget making your garden the star of the show and don't worry about your hallway until people step inside your home, as we know that your perfect front door is just waiting for you to discover it!

1. Stern black with metal accents makes a real impression and would deter unwelcome visitors!

2. What a way to open up a container home! Using the original doors was inspired!

3. This industrial style looks so modern and exciting and safety glass is great for security.

4. How about these beautiful doors, for inside your hallway! You could have a plain front door, with these in place!

5. The bold striped design here is impossible to ignore! It really complements the horizontal cladding as well.

6. Well! Who needs a standard hinged front door, when you can have a pivoting installation? Incredible!

7. Perfect for adding a little contrast, this heavy black door works so well against the soft natural stone tones of the facade.

8. This is a door that isn't a door! The intricate cut-out design is perfect for hiding how it actually works!

9. As part of a modern extension, this pivoting window is outrageous! One push and the whole house is opened up!

10. A classical porch and contemporary door have partnered perfectly here! The frosted glass side panels are beautiful too.

11. Sliding cage doors? What a look! We love the Japanese meets industrial hybrid style that is so unusual.

12. Rustic front doors always have a charm about them that is impossible to ignore and we've never seen a chunky wooden installation that we didn't want to walk though. That includes this one!

13. We've gone a little space-age with these doors! This sleek sliding gray design takes integration to the next level, with the doors disappearing into the wall.

14. The solid metal door here looks so fit for purpose and it's a bold move to not include a glazing panel! The matching garage door is a treat as well!

15. If all else fails, why not take inspiration from this incredible custom ironwork design? What a way to put your stamp on every facet of your home!

For more great first impressions, take a look at this article: Heavenly hallways that make a great first impression.

Did you spot a door that would take your home to the next level here?

