6 creative country homes and their interiors

The idea of buying a home in the country appeals to so many of us, especially when we've spent a lifetime living and working in a busy city, but why is that? The promise of peace and quiet? Nope! We think it's a chance to capture the gorgeous rustic aesthetic that is so integral to country properties! When you see how stunning the six houses we have found for you today are, you'll not only wish you could congratulate the architects responsible, you'll also be rushing to put your own deposit down! Filled with beautifully rural interior design touches that complement and support the exteriors, these homes really do have it all, so come and take a look, inside and out, and see if you find the perfect style for you!
What an entrance! Chunky natural stone walls meet delicate wooden touches, such as a welcoming and charming porch, to look every inch the most dreamy country home. The name, The Stables, certainly doesn't hurt either!
What a living room! Rattan furniture and bi-folding doors that lead out to the terrace have created such a modern rustic look with a wonderfully minimal twist here. Wooden flooring is the perfect finishing touch as well.
This house has curb appeal for days! Large and impressive, it's he fantastic roof lines that make this such an unavoidably gorgeous home and just look at the chimney that towers above the entire property! Wow!
The kitchen is the heart of any rural home and this one has absolutely made us fall in love! Pretty wallpaper, Shaker cabinets and a central island that commands our attention are all making this such a perfect country kitchen!
What is it about ranch homes that makes them so irresistible? Built from stunning wood and natural stone, this one is as rustic as any we have seen and certainly makes a more arable lifestyle seem VERY appealing! Saddle up the horses!
Step inside this fabulous home and you can see that no time or expense has been spared to get a really authentic rustic and country ambience! The aged wood detailing is staggering enough, but just look at that kitchen! Incredible!
When you picture homes in the country, we are willing to bet that a traditional wooden cabin, such as this one, is what you imagine! Sweet, pretty and looking every inch the perfect fairytale cabin, we bet the inside is a carbon copy of this facade!
How right were we? Decked out in top to bottom rich natural wood, this is a no holds barred authentic wooden cabin! The open-plan layout works so well to offer an easy and relaxed vibe that would offer a holiday feeling every day of the year!
Is this not one of the sweetest little country homes that you have ever seen? The coffee and cream facade color scheme works so well, especially with classically rustic motifs in place, such as window boxes and a charming little porch!
So elegant! This is a wonderfully fresh and understated take on the traditional country home aesthetic and just look at how nature has been drawn inside to really pull everything together! A myriad of plants and natural touches, such as a wall wreath, look so great!
Rural homes that have a slightly urban or suburban look make them perfect for anyone that wants to make the move to the country, but need to take it gently! The medley of white and natural wood, with a chunky stone wall, looks so inviting and sweet!
The inside of this home is so beautiful! Exposed wooden ceilings, antique wooden furniture and a swathe of cream and natural tones all come together to create such a soft and comfortable house. The proportions are astounding as well!
