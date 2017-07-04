Pretty patios to perfect your garden

Adding a lovely patio or terrace to your garden is absolutely THE way to make sure that you get the most from your outdoor space and with so many amazing styles to choose from, you really will be spoilt for choice! Landscape architects have really started to push the boat out with their incredible ideas and we think we've found some absolutely stupendous examples to show you today. Prepare to start planning a patio of your own, as these lovely pictures will absolutely get you in the mood for a new project!
Wow! What a striking terrace! The mix of white wood for the structure and dark decking looks almost colonial and with a ceiling fan in place and a wealth of comfortable furniture as well, this is basically a living room, out in the garden!
How about getting the look of a lovely patio, but with total weather protection? This beautiful semi-outdoor space is so warm and enticing and with a lean-to roof, it could be enjoyed whatever the weather decides to do!
If your patio won't be overlooked by any neighbors, why not think about adding a hot tub, as seen here?A sunken design looks super sleek and seamless and wooden decking finishes the rest of the installation so well!
Wood decking that transitions into concrete slabs makes for such an understated and natural patio. All you'd need is some gorgeous furniture, or perhaps a bistro dining set, and you'd be good to go!
The simplicity of this charming pergola is what makes it so covetable! A sturdy metal structure, with frosted glass roof panels, makes sure that a good amount of sunlight still washes over the terrace, while protecting from rain and offering a pretty little alfresco dining spot.
Ca Nostrasingle family house and swimming pool
This is, essentially, an outdoor family dining room, thanks to the size of the table and the lovely wall art included! We really do like to see people taking terrace design to the next level and treating it like an extension of the interior scheme! What a great view of the garden too!
Aside from the fact that this terrace is so contemporary, it's the furniture that grabs all the attention! Modernist cast concrete seating looks utterly spectacular and with a suspended woodburner in place as well, we've seen nothing like this before! It's even more impressive when you realize it is up on a roof!
If you've never really considered the impact that some well-chosen cushions can have, let this inspire you to do so! Simple outdoor furniture has been given a whole new lease of life, thanks to some patterned cushions and what a comfy spot for admiring the garden from!
This rooftop terrace is beguiling! With a covered seating spot and a simple dining table, complete with parasol, in place, literally everything you could need has been thought of and there's even some lovely lighting too! This would be such a great day-to-night entertaining zone!
This patio might not be huge, but it is charming! With a handy preparation area in place, rustic dining furniture and some simple planters, there is a really pared-back appeal to this spot that makes us hopeful that we could achieve something similar, without blowing the budget!
