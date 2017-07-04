Your browser is out-of-date.

Fabulous facades that will floor you

강매동 명서연재, 디자인 인사이트 (DESIGN INSITE) 디자인 인사이트 (DESIGN INSITE) Modern Houses
It's all very well creating an interior design scheme that simply staggers your guests and plunges them into the most envious mindset ever, but don't forget that the first impression your home will make depends entirely on your facade! Ask any architect and they'll tell you that making sure that your home's frontage is stylish, cool and beautiful is of the utmost importance and while a well-manicured garden can go a long way, really, it's your facade that needs the most attention. If you're on the lookout for some lovely decorating and finishing ideas, come with us now, as we have gone to town looking for some of the best and we think you'll definitely want to copy at least one of these!

1. Simple and pretty, this white rendered property looks every inch the perfect updated family home. Love the white and gray color scheme!

2. Columns? Wow! This dream home went all out in terms of glamor! Just look at that height as well!

3. The simplicity of this monochrome scheme is what makes it so striking and enticing. It's timeless too.

4. A flat-fronted home has been given more drama with a subtle two-tone paint scheme and a myriad of differently-shaped windows.

5. Talk about a geometric haven! Curves meet slopes and sharp lines to constantly keep you guessing! Love it!

6. Modernist in shape and finish, this brick beauty is everything we want! It looks so unique and really piques our curiosity!

7. Industrial facades are so popular right now and we can see why, here! Concrete and glass are a match made in heaven and those roof lines! Incredible!

8. Sections of exposed brick really add in a semi-heritage feel that always appeals! Pastel trims look great too!

9. Look out! Curves ahead! We're so used to seeing straight lines that a curved facade really stands out. The use of playful shapes is staggering!

10. For a really standout facade, you need to think about the materials you want to use, just like the creator of this building clearly did! What a tapestry of textures!

11. Glass and zinc? What a combination! Can you imagine how amazing this facade must look at night, when all lit up from the inside?

12. Wood, brick and white render might be the most classic of combinations, but it never fails to impress! Talk about a modern home with a rustic twist!

13. This facade has everything! Great lighting, bright render, an amazing roof line and a host of wonderful glazing! Wow! What a first impression!

How about taking a look at some interior first impression ideas, here: Heavenly hallways that make a great first impression.

10 gorgeous bathrooms with a certain something!
Did you spot a great idea for your own facade here?

