Easy to house home bars!

If you love the idea of having a stylish and funky home bar, but always stop yourself from making it happen because you don't think you have enough space to spare, think again, as we've found some amazing small home bars that ANYBODY could find room for! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a home bar is a great addition and regardless of whether you make space in your kitchen, dining or living room to install one, you won't regret it! Come and take a look at some of our favorite styles and see which one could definitely fit with your existing decor and then get ready to stock it up and invite a few people over!
If you have any wall niches going spare in your home, let this lovely bar inspire you to do something with them! You don't NEED a sink, but the wine glass storage is something we would definitely keep!
Who doesn't have a corner simply going to waste in the living room? You try popping a chair or a lamp there, but it never really works… because a bar is what you need! A simple dresser for storage and a counter built for two is all it takes!
What an inspired location! The space next to your stairs is frequently underused and undervalued, but if you have a home bar there, it will become your new favorite area! A little lighting really brightens up what was a dead space too!
If you have a small and awkward to navigate spare room, look no further for a great idea for it! You can turn it into a sports bar, with a large TV and comfy seating, which will free up the living room on game days!
If you crave a home bar but you don't fancy making a huge song and dance about it, this understated solution could be perfect for you. A dresser, repurposed as a handy drinks cabinet, keeps the decorum in tact!
Built into a corridor, this bar has really gone all out with the personal touches! A striking backdrop and incredible lighting have sure transformed a boring hallway into a high-end drinking establishment! Love the glass storage too!
Have you ever noticed that any vintage piece of furniture would look perfect as a home bar? You will now! This delightful Danish sideboard has stepped up to the plate perfectly and takes up barely any room, as it simply sits against a wall. It could literally live anywhere!
We all know that a glass of wine after a long day at work is a much-needed treat and with this design, it would be super simple to flit from work to play mode! The built-in home office installation has plenty of extra storage for a few glasses and bottles of something tasty!
It does make perfect sense to have your home bar near the kitchen, as you can always pinch a bottle opener if one goes missing, but more than that, if you have a breakfast bar in place already, it can transform at night into an intimate cocktail bar. All you need is a mini fridge, a wine rack and a prep surface to mix those fancy drinks on!
If you really don't have any room for a home bar, this is definitely the solution for you! Simple wooden boxes, mounted to a wall, offer all the bottles and glass storage that you could possibly need and if you place them near your dining table, you have a readymade perching spot!
Finally, how about just using a pretty dresser as your home bar? The drawers can hold your glasses and accessories, such as cocktail stirrers and shakers, and the top can display all your fancy liquor bottles! Seriously, who can't squeeze in one little but lovely antique dresser?
