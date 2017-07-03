An amazing garden project filled with detail!

We honestly don't know how some professional gardeners do it. They take large expanses of space, which would terrify us, and inject subtle details, inspired hardscaping and perfect plants in order to create perfectly harmonious outdoor areas that not only look great in their own right, but also complement the adjoining houses and frankly, it seems like a dark art! Today, we want to show you one such garden, as it stretches out over a vast area, yet looks so manicured and well-maintained and enjoys the benefit of separate areas and brilliant functionality. Are you ready to be overwhelmed with outdoor inspiration? Here it comes!
If you try to tell us that this sight wouldn't impress you as you pulled up to a home, we don't think we'd quite believe you! With dense woodland to the rear and neat areas at the front, the landscaping here looks set to be really eclectic and different. Just imagine trying to stay on top of mowing all this grass!
You can already get an idea of just how huge the grounds are here! With a terrace to the back of the house and more land to the side of the driveway, cordoned off with wooden trellis fencing, there is so much space to play with and we really like the classic scheme here. It's almost reminiscent of an English country garden!
What a charming little private space! Rugged stone walls, flint chippings, smooth paving slabs and neat grass have all made for the most beautiful little patch of secluded garden space. The tall plants in the background really add some textural variety as well.
Wow! So this is what lies at the other side of the wooden trellis! A sloping garden leads down to an absolutely fantastic pool area and with just enough borders in place to add a little softness and organic beauty, the pool itself has been kept really simple and elegant.
We're still loving the pool here, but now our focus is firmly on the pool house and happy little terrace that makes for a wonderful social spot! There's almost a home away from home feel about this part of the garden, as it looks so self-contained and comfortable! The wooden pergola adds a big dose of organic warmth and style too!
These neat and easy to maintain inset beds are amazing! So different from raised beds, which are fast becoming the norm, they allow for some contemporary stepping stones as well! We had no idea that gardens could be so innovative!
We KNEW there would be a sneaky water feature somewhere in this garden and here it is! A simple fountain, mounted inside one of the rustic stone walls, this really is the perfect finishing touch to a garden that seems to have literally everything else! Wonderful!
