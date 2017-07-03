A home transformation that is a feast for the eyes!

There are few things more inspiring than seeing how formerly lacklustre and ill-equipped homes have been transformed into covetable properties and today, we've found an absolute doozy to show you! Having undergone an extensive program of remodelling and improvement, this house has been turned into an absolute dream home, complete with light and bright spaces and a beautiful swimming pool and we know you're going to be a little less afraid of taking on a renovation project, once you see the results! In fact, we bet you start looking for a new property and get your builders on speed dial! We're going to take a slightly different tack with this article and show you all of the before pictures first, so you can drink in the full glory of the finished project, so shall we get started?
This must have been a scary sight to behold! The only saving grace to a totally excavated garden is the promise of what's to come!
While this isn't an unpleasant living room, per se, it certainly isn't anything special either! Old fashioned furniture isn't exactly helping either, not are the plastic chairs!
This space looks ripe for a transformation, as it isn't really doing anything good as a redundant hallway! You'll love what it becomes!
Oh wow. This old fashioned, small and pokey kitchen will never do! If nothing else, the wall covering REALLY needs to go, as it is drowning out all the light! Argh!
A terrace is always a handy addition to a home, but if it isn't modernized or given a touch of glamor, it will fall flat, like this one, complete with more plastic furniture!
This part of the renovation looks to be well underway! We can't wait to see what an impact a new pergola and outdoor cooking area has on the garden.
Remedial work needed to be carried out on the facade of this charming home and as ever, things look worse before getting better! You'll love how it looks at the end though!
WOW! Just look at how gorgeous this swimming pool is! With charming decking, a luscious lawn and crystal clear water in place, this really is a dramatic improvement!
Gone is all the old fashioned furniture and the results speak for themselves! A light, airy and generous space is now a modern living/dining room tat has such a communal and cozy feel!
We told you that former corridor was ready for an upgrade and it became this charming little extra bathroom! The use of mosaic tiles has really perked up the space and it's so useful!
We can barely even remember the kitchen that was here before, as this one is so classic and sweet! A galley layout has maximized the usable area and integrated appliances have allowed for free and clear walls, which the light simply bounces off!
What a difference a quick blast with a pressure washer and some new furniture has made to this terrace! With a prep station included as well, we bet this is where most of the meals are eaten!
Well, we knew this pergola space was going to look amazing, but we had no idea that it would tie the house and garden together so seamlessly! There is such a focus on the outdoor spaces here and we love it!
With repairs made and a fresh coat of render and paint applied, this home simply gleams in the dazzling summer sun! The beautiful villa vibes are undeniable, don't you agree?
We think we should see a few extra pictures, just for good measure…
Spacious, simple and lovely, this master bedroom is really seeing the holiday villa aesthetic through! The terracotta floor adds such depth and character.
All of the bedrooms here have the same pared back and rustic charm, but this one benefits form built-in storage that is super handy for guests!
How about adding a pretty little twin room into the mix as well? Don't mind if we do! Check out the fabulous colorful textiles and art as well!
What a pretty bathroom! With pearlescent tiles and crisp white suite items in place, the fresh and hygienic aesthetic is undeniable! This home is an absolute triumph of function, style and joy!
