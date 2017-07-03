A home transformation that is a feast for the eyes!

There are few things more inspiring than seeing how formerly lacklustre and ill-equipped homes have been transformed into covetable properties and today, we've found an absolute doozy to show you! Having undergone an extensive program of remodelling and improvement, this house has been turned into an absolute dream home, complete with light and bright spaces and a beautiful swimming pool and we know you're going to be a little less afraid of taking on a renovation project, once you see the results! In fact, we bet you start looking for a new property and get your builders on speed dial! We're going to take a slightly different tack with this article and show you all of the before pictures first, so you can drink in the full glory of the finished project, so shall we get started?