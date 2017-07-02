The 'twisted kitchen' that defies all expectations!

What used to be a dark and gloomy kitchen has been totally transformed into a light, bright and unique space that is perfectly geared towards easy cooking enjoyment, but it's the shapes that have been used that will really make you raise your eyebrows!
In addition to sweeping curves and unusual cabinets, a program of intensive remodelling has been undertaken, in order to remove walls and embrace a more open-plan vibe and wow, it is working well! The kitchen planner that designed these innovative cabinets was clearly in tune with the needs and wants of the client and we know you're going to be really tempted to turn your back on standard linear installations, once you've seen them. Let's take a look!
Let's start by acknowledging how amazing this room looks, thanks to the removal of some internal walls! Seamlessly connecting to a rear conservatory, the amount of light flowing in here is staggering and the easy connection to the dining room is nothing short of common sense!
We promise we will get to the incredible curves, but first, let's enjoy the way that this central island unit has accommodated a handy breakfast bar with such ease! The raised glass platform not only looks great, it is a charming eating area as well! Can we take moment over the perfectly color-matched bar stools as well please? Wow!
We can't ignore the graceful lines of this kitchen any longer! So many people would have simply installed a rectangular island here and while that would have looked terrific, this curvy version is something else! The ergonomic design is so inviting and tactile, as it makes us want to run our hands along the counter! Hang on… do we spy an outrageous crystal chandelier? Incredible!
You'd be forgiven for assuming that the curves had only bee extended to the island, as it is a standalone piece of furniture, but now, you can see that even the wall cabinets have been given the wavy touch as well! This is why bespoke carpentry is THE way to go! It's just so exciting and different.
Getting a little more up close and personal with these cabinets, you can see just how much expertise it must have taken to craft these fabulous cabinets! This is an incredible way to garner a little more space in a kitchen, without negating on storage space or style! How did the fitters get the extractor to fit so well, in an unusual cabinet? Wow!
Given that all of these cabinets are curved, you might have thought tat the doors wouldn't fit as perfectly as on more standard cabinets, but there isn't a millimeter to spare! We love the way that drawers and cupboards have been included and with a smooth white counter finishing the whole look off, there is an extraordinary level of precision here!
For more unusual kitchen designs, take a look at this article: Kitchen designs with a difference.