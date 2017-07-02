The 'twisted kitchen' that defies all expectations!

What used to be a dark and gloomy kitchen has been totally transformed into a light, bright and unique space that is perfectly geared towards easy cooking enjoyment, but it's the shapes that have been used that will really make you raise your eyebrows!

In addition to sweeping curves and unusual cabinets, a program of intensive remodelling has been undertaken, in order to remove walls and embrace a more open-plan vibe and wow, it is working well! The kitchen planner that designed these innovative cabinets was clearly in tune with the needs and wants of the client and we know you're going to be really tempted to turn your back on standard linear installations, once you've seen them. Let's take a look!