Wonderful wallpaper that will wow your guests!

Evie, Prestigious Textiles
Painted walls are so last year, if all the projects that amazing interior designers are currently completing are anything to go by and we don't want you to miss the boat, which is why we're going to show you just how stylish, daring and different wall coverings can be! We are joking about paint not being popular anymore, as it will always be a staple, but if you are on the lookout for easy to manage home upgrades that will have a massive impact on every room in your home, from hallways to bedrooms, then wallpaper is something you MUST consider! We think there's a color scheme and pattern for everyone here, so come and take a look and think about which rooms in your home need a serious papering!

1. Neutral but decadent, this cream brocade is beautiful.

Sabi, Prestigious Textiles
Sabi

2. Metallic brocade? Why not? It's so opulent!

Zelige, Prestigious Textiles
Zelige

3. All that glitters really is gold here!

Zamba, Prestigious Textiles
Zamba

4. What a way to get the polished concrete look, without the mess!

Timur, Prestigious Textiles
Timur

5. Gorgeous in gray, this floral design is charming.

Sabi, Prestigious Textiles
Sabi

6. Talk about heritage with a twist!

Sabi, Prestigious Textiles
Sabi

7. You can't ever have too much greenery!

Samburu, Prestigious Textiles
Samburu

8. Geometric patterns are so on-trend right now!

Remix, Prestigious Textiles
Remix

9. Nautical and nice, we LOVE these bold stripes.

Max, Prestigious Textiles
Max

10. Zesty lime accents really perk up this wall.

Ditto, Prestigious Textiles
Ditto

11. Shiny and spectacular, this is so perfect for a bedroom with a difference.

Classic Chalk, Prestigious Textiles
Classic Chalk

12. Don't you love the Scandinavian vibe of this dandelion-style design?

Calia, Prestigious Textiles
Calia

13. Vertical patterns amplify the height of a room so well!

Marakesh, Prestigious Textiles
Marakesh

14. Zig-zags? Wow! What an optical illusion! The gorgeousness is not trick of the eye though!

Limit, Prestigious Textiles
Limit

15. This designer floral motif adds real character!

Evie, Prestigious Textiles
Evie

16. Gray chevrons are really big news in interior design circles now.

Edit silver, Prestigious Textiles
Edit silver

For even more brilliant wall decor ideas, take a look at this article: Amazing ways to decorate your walls.

A container home like no other!
Did you spot a wallpaper design that you loved here?

