A container home like no other!

We are noticing a real trend for unusual home design at the moment and one thing that is really appealing to us is the upcycling of old shipping containers into innovative modern houses! The architects that created today's project were absolutely tapping into new levels of genius, as there is nothing to give away the fact that this beautiful nomadic property used to be a container. Even the outside bathroom doesn't give you any clues. Yes, you read that right; there is an outside bathroom here, but when you see it, you'll be 100% considering how a container home could work for you. Let's take a closer look and prove that!
What was once a 40ft high cube-shaped shipping container has been repurposed as a stunning home shell here and through extensive engineering works, the structure is in-tact, but that's the only thing that is! There's not corrugated steel to contend with here, only gorgeous glazing and a brilliant facade! Let's get a little closer!
Before we go inside, we have to take a minute to appreciate this long, lean pool! Clearly the focal point of the whole plot, it really helps to add a more luxurious vibe to the property and gives you an idea of just how much time the owners seek to spend outside!
So, this home seems to comprise of a glass box and a vast terrace and for now, we want to look at the fact that the living room seems to be an outdoor affair! What a great way to take advantage of a heavenly climate! The decking is a charming touch and wraps around the entire terrace, offering a solid basis for a dining space as well! There is an inside living room and dining area as well, but with sliding glass doors on every wall, the boundaries are entirely removable. Phenomenal!
Incredible! By installing the bath outside, on the terrace, there is such a holistic feel and using plants for privacy is a fascinating touch! We have to admire the funky optional extra of a chandelier as well! Seriously, this has us wondering how we could embrace some open-air bathing! And if you look to the right, you'll see that the glass box encases a private bedroom! Wow!
This kitchen is so charming and with glass doors opening up the space to the terrace, it almost has an alfresco feel! Simple, functional and perfectly in tune with the rest of the home, it really taps into the nomadic vibe that can be felt throughout. What an innovative house! Who would have thought a container could look SO good?
