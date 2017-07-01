Kitchens that really focus on the details!

When it comes to kitchen design, getting the right balance of practicality, function and beauty is absolutely key; any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that! As with anything, the devil is in the details, which is why we've scoured our resources to find some utterly spectacular kitchens that are filled with ingenious little touches and lovely nuances of style. We're pretty pleased with our selection and we think you'll spot some inspiring elements to take with you into your own kitchen revamp, but don't just take our word for it! Let's dive into some phenomenal kitchens and see which elements turn a sweet kitchen into a spectacular one!
This kitchen is nothing short of incredible, but not just because it happens to he HUGE! It's the use of monochrome elements, in a bit to pick out the most unusual touches that really gets us excited, so let's take a mote in-depth look around and see what features stand out!
Naturally, we have t talk about the lighting in this kitchen. Under-cabinet neons, statement main lighting and ceiling inset illumination are all coming together to look utterly phenomenal.
The curved design of the kitchen island really allows for the dark counter to stand out and make a big statement, but more than that, it looks so ergonomic as well. We are blown away by the corner cabinet and shaped drawers, which up the storage game significantly!
The bold decision to add some black cabinets, just here and there, was such a fantastic idea! They offer such a pretty contrast to the white elements and amplify the height of the room as well.
From one extreme to another, we take you to a gentle and sweet Scandinavian-inspired kitchen that showcases natural wood and white, with no definitive contrasts or dark hues at all! You'll love the overall open and warm vibe here, but let's take a look at some of the more enticing details!
Let's start by admiring this brilliant kitchen island! Large, long and multifunctional, it offers plenty of storage, is a valuable prep area, houses an integrated hob AND acts as a breakfast bar. With pendulum lighting in place as well, it is a real focal point.
Industrial sliding doors always look gorgeous, but especially in this kitchen! Adding a little soft wooden contrast to the white walls, it is such a great use of space as well!
Hidden storage is alway a winner in a kitchen, as nobody ever complained that they have too much cupboard and cabinet space! A roller-front countertop cabinet is a brilliant way to hide your tea and coffee station away, as seen here!
If we told you that ultra traditional and industrial styles could come together seamlessly, to create a wonderful hybrid kitchen that is as good looking as it is functional, would you believe us? Well, just take a look around this one! We'll show you some of the really genius touches, so let's go!
Combining dark and decadent ornate wood cabinets with more contemporary Shaker ones, as well as brushed steel appliances, has created a really unusual yet successful aesthetic here! It also allows for more heritage touches, such as rounded corner cabinets, to be included, which adds more storage! The contrasting worktops are something else as well!
Now this is something we could definitely get onboard with; a self-contained drinks preparation station! An integrated coffee machine and well stocked wine fridges and racks make for a beautiful display and the lighting really adds a sense of drama as well!
We think it's genius to include an integrated microwave, close to the traditional stove here, as that will make for far easier culinary adventures, while also balancing all the modern and heritage touches in the room.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the details here, let's take a moment to really appreciate the location of this GORGEOUS kitchen, with a totally open roof! The extra height really helps to make the space feel exotic and different and the central skylight? Utterly inspired! It also allows for some darker materials to be used, as you'll see!
White and dark wood is a combination that we don't think will ever get old, especially when white is used as the accent hue! That's an unusual touch, but in such a light-filled kitchen as this one, it really works! Track lighting was a great idea too, as it makes good use of the high ceiling height!
Integrated brushed steel appliances help to balance things out in this kitchen! Had black appliances been chosen, or traditional stoves, the overall look would have been very traditional, as apposed to unique and cool!
We always appreciate kitchens that have sought to embrace a very defined aesthetic and in this case, the desired look was traditional and homey. Granite worktops, Shaker cabinets and a hearty dose of polished wood are ideal motifs to include, but there's a large show-stopping installation that really grabs all the attention…
What a fantastic range! This ultra traditional double Aga stove makes no bones about the styling of the kitchen and with a fancy extractor housing, complete with a floral garland, it is a really inspired installation!
It might sound like an unusual combination, but a modern rustic kitchen never fails to impress, or work exactly as you'd want it to! You get all the benefits of modern organization, with the added charm of more old fashioned aesthetics and we love it! Let's take a look at some of the details in this lovely example!
What a great combination! A rustic plate rack looks wonderful against a contemporary counter, modern-ish cabinets and a swish gold tap! The deep butler sink adds an extra dimension of rustic deliciousness as well!
A wraparound cabinet? Utterly spectacular! As seen here, a cabinet of this type would be a perfect home bar space, as you can display all your best glasses in the top and the tipples in the bottom!
