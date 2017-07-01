Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Kitchens that really focus on the details!

press profile homify press profile homify
Walnut and Ivory Kitchen Banbridge, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to kitchen design, getting the right balance of practicality, function and beauty is absolutely key; any kitchen planner worth their salt will tell you that! As with anything, the devil is in the details, which is why we've scoured our resources to find some utterly spectacular kitchens that are filled with ingenious little touches and lovely nuances of style. We're pretty pleased with our selection and we think you'll spot some inspiring elements to take with you into your own kitchen revamp, but don't just take our word for it! Let's dive into some phenomenal kitchens and see which elements turn a sweet kitchen into a spectacular one!

1. A masterclass in monochrome.

Luxury Painted Kitchen with Ebony, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen Black traditional kitchen,kitchen lighting,kitchen chairs,black kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen table,grey,chairs
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Luxury Painted Kitchen with Ebony

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

This kitchen is nothing short of incredible, but not just because it happens to he HUGE! It's the use of monochrome elements, in a bit to pick out the most unusual touches that really gets us excited, so let's take a mote in-depth look around and see what features stand out!

Luxury Painted Kitchen with Ebony, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen Grey kitchen,black kitchen,kitchen cabinet,kitchen chairs,grey kitchen,chairs,dining table
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Luxury Painted Kitchen with Ebony

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Naturally, we have t talk about the lighting in this kitchen. Under-cabinet neons, statement main lighting and ceiling inset illumination are all coming together to look utterly phenomenal.

Luxury Painted Kitchen with Ebony, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen Black traditional kitchen,kitchen,black kitchen,kitchen cabinet,curved,curved kitchen,kitchen island,kitchen floor
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Luxury Painted Kitchen with Ebony

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

The curved design of the kitchen island really allows for the dark counter to stand out and make a big statement, but more than that, it looks so ergonomic as well. We are blown away by the corner cabinet and shaped drawers, which up the storage game significantly!

Luxury Painted Kitchen with Ebony, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen Black curved,curved kitchen,kitchen,kitchen lighting,black kitchen,black,kitchen chairs,kitchen cabinet,kitchen table,kitchen floor
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Luxury Painted Kitchen with Ebony

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

The bold decision to add some black cabinets, just here and there, was such a fantastic idea! They offer such a pretty contrast to the white elements and amplify the height of the room as well.

2. Softly Scandinavian.

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern Dining Room White barn,door,kitchen,white
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

From one extreme to another, we take you to a gentle and sweet Scandinavian-inspired kitchen that showcases natural wood and white, with no definitive contrasts or dark hues at all! You'll love the overall open and warm vibe here, but let's take a look at some of the more enticing details!

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern Kitchen White contemporary Kitchen,white kitchen,modern,modern kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Let's start by admiring this brilliant kitchen island! Large, long and multifunctional, it offers plenty of storage, is a valuable prep area, houses an integrated hob AND acts as a breakfast bar. With pendulum lighting in place as well, it is a real focal point.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase White entrance door,doorway,door,kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Industrial sliding doors always look gorgeous, but especially in this kitchen! Adding a little soft wooden contrast to the white walls, it is such a great use of space as well!

White Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern Kitchen White white,kitchen,tambour,door,modern
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Hidden storage is alway a winner in a kitchen, as nobody ever complained that they have too much cupboard and cabinet space! A roller-front countertop cabinet is a brilliant way to hide your tea and coffee station away, as seen here!

3. A perfect blend of styles.

Elegance, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Elegance

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

If we told you that ultra traditional and industrial styles could come together seamlessly, to create a wonderful hybrid kitchen that is as good looking as it is functional, would you believe us? Well, just take a look around this one! We'll show you some of the really genius touches, so let's go!

Elegance, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Elegance

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Combining dark and decadent ornate wood cabinets with more contemporary Shaker ones, as well as brushed steel appliances, has created a really unusual yet successful aesthetic here! It also allows for more heritage touches, such as rounded corner cabinets, to be included, which adds more storage! The contrasting worktops are something else as well!

Elegance, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Elegance

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Now this is something we could definitely get onboard with; a self-contained drinks preparation station! An integrated coffee machine and well stocked wine fridges and racks make for a beautiful display and the lighting really adds a sense of drama as well!

Elegance, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Elegance

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

We think it's genius to include an integrated microwave, close to the traditional stove here, as that will make for far easier culinary adventures, while also balancing all the modern and heritage touches in the room.

4. Up in the roof!

Walnut and Cream Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Modern Kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Walnut and Cream Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of the details here, let's take a moment to really appreciate the location of this GORGEOUS kitchen, with a totally open roof! The extra height really helps to make the space feel exotic and different and the central skylight? Utterly inspired! It also allows for some darker materials to be used, as you'll see!

Walnut kitchens Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Walnut kitchens

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

White and dark wood is a combination that we don't think will ever get old, especially when white is used as the accent hue! That's an unusual touch, but in such a light-filled kitchen as this one, it really works! Track lighting was a great idea too, as it makes good use of the high ceiling height!

Banbridge Kitchen Designer Kitchen by Morgan Kitchen
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Banbridge Kitchen

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Integrated brushed steel appliances help to balance things out in this kitchen! Had black appliances been chosen, or traditional stoves, the overall look would have been very traditional, as apposed to unique and cool!

5. Heritage chic on a grand scale.

Project 7, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Project 7

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

We always appreciate kitchens that have sought to embrace a very defined aesthetic and in this case, the desired look was traditional and homey. Granite worktops, Shaker cabinets and a hearty dose of polished wood are ideal motifs to include, but there's a large show-stopping installation that really grabs all the attention…

Project 7, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Project 7

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

What a fantastic range! This ultra traditional double Aga stove makes no bones about the styling of the kitchen and with a fancy extractor housing, complete with a floral garland, it is a really inspired installation!

6. Modern rustic touches.

Project 7, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Project 7

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

It might sound like an unusual combination, but a modern rustic kitchen never fails to impress, or work exactly as you'd want it to! You get all the benefits of modern organization, with the added charm of more old fashioned aesthetics and we love it! Let's take a look at some of the details in this lovely example!

Project 7, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Project 7

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

What a great combination! A rustic plate rack looks wonderful against a contemporary counter, modern-ish cabinets and a swish gold tap! The deep butler sink adds an extra dimension of rustic deliciousness as well!

Project 7, Designer Kitchen by Morgan Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

Project 7

Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan
Designer Kitchen by Morgan

A wraparound cabinet? Utterly spectacular! As seen here, a cabinet of this type would be a perfect home bar space, as you can display all your best glasses in the top and the tipples in the bottom! 

If you can't get enough kitchen inspiration, take a look at this article: Kitchen designs with a difference.

Feng Shui - 7 tricks to attract money into your home!
Did you spot your dream kitchen here?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks