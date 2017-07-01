The pool house you'd be willing to live in!

We know that not everybody has the need for a pool house, but having seen how sleek and cool this one is, we think we could actually just live in it, as a self-contained annexe! The architects that created this handy extra property sought to blur the lines between interior and exterior spaces, through the installation of sliding glass doors, in a bid to maximize wellness and recuperation, not to mention offering swimmers a private area to dry off! Come and take a look at this lovely garden addition and have a think about whether glass could be perfect for your own pool house design!
There's no getting away from the fact that this glass pool house is a GORGEOUS addition to an already lovely garden! So many of these handy little annexes just look a bit like a glorified shed, but there was no chance of that here! The look is just so high-end!
Get a little more up close and personal with the pool house and you'll see that it has the most perfect proportions, in line with the swimming pool itself! Modest but ideally situated, there is nothing included here for the sake of it, which gives a real legitimacy to the entire design!
Seriously, this pool house is so beautifully laid out! A large lounge area is separate from a grill storage space, which in turn, leads out onto a dining terrace. Perfection! The only thing standing in the way of instant BBQ tastiness after a dip are simple to operate glass sliding doors!
What we love about this lounge is that it has been furnished with terrace rattan furniture, so that even when the weather is inclement and the glass doors are shut, you can still get the vibe of outdoor living flowing! From inside, you can really see how well the glass connects the interior and exterior spaces!
Here is a close-up of the glass door rails, which show just how simple they are to use, but also, how skinny the glass itself it! It's the delicacy of the design that makes this pool house so chic and upmarket and we honestly wouldn't be opposed to living here, if a little bathroom could be added!
For more pool house ideas, take a look at this article: A perfect pool house.