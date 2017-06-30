The mobile mini-home that packs a big surprise inside!

We hope you're in the mood for something SERIOUSLY unusual, because we've found a portable home to show you today that is redefining 'living small'. We would love to know what inspired the architect here to create something so innovative and bizarre, but don't take our shock and awe as a sign that we aren't impressed, because we absolutely are! More than that, we are totally in love with this super home that lacks nothing in the way of practical spaces, modern convenience and bags of contemporary style! By the time you've finished this article, you'll be wondering if you really do need a bricks and mortar home, so prepare to have your property aspirations seriously challenged!
Yes, this is a pickup, pulling a totally mobile house! We had to include this image, so you can get a really good idea of the actual size of the home itself, as when you take a look inside, you'll swear it is FAR bigger than it really is. The wooden facade is pretty as a picture and we think it works so well to create a more rustic and unusual look.
Being so small, naturally, an open-plan scheme has been adopted here and we LOVE this view of the lounge area, from behind the kitchen counter. Decorating with white has definitely helped to add perceived space, but the notion to include statement lighting is where a little bit of genius comes into play! We wouldn't have thought of that, would you?
Check out this brilliant kitchen storage! The counter itself has been hollowed out to offer all the crocker and cookware housing that is needed and there is even an integrated hon and a microwave! Talk about scaling back but not having to compromise on convenience!
At the rear of this home is a secluded bathroom and utility space, which neatly tucks behind a door and blends in with the extra kitchen cupboards, which house the sink, but just wait until you see what else the bathroom door is used for. We don't think you'll be able to believe it!
So, with the bathroom door shut, you have easy access to a built-in ladder, which gives you access to the roof space, which opens up to reveal… the double bedroom! We bet you were wondering where the sleeping quarters were and they are SO spacious!
WOW! With enough room for a comfortable double bed, this roof area is the ultimate in cozy boudoirs, but it doesn't feel at all claustrophobic, thanks to the inclusion of a handy skylight! Just imagine being able to sleep under a blanket of stars, every single night!
These schematic drawings give you a much better idea of how the house works, as a whole and we love the innovative use of every inch of space! There is literally nothing lacking in this home and we think it is such a cool way to get on the housing ladder, without being tied to a bricks and mortar home.
