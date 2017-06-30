Garden hell that became a paradise

It's all very well having a generous patch of outdoor space, but if you don't do anything with it, you'll soon find that it becomes a barren wasteland that makes your home look tatty and unfinished as well! We don't want you to suffer this awful fate, which is why we're going to show you a garden transformation that will have you reaching out to a landscape architect in no time at all! Simple upgrades, good drainage and beautiful materials are what you need, so come and see what a big difference they can make!
We don't know what these channels were for, but we assume they were designed to just catch all the general garden waste that floats around? Urgh! What a terrible feature! They became utterly beautiful though, with nothing more than gorgeous plants and natural stones!
Woah! Can you believe that these channels have been so totally overturned? By choosing bright plants that offer good ground coverage, there is nothing in the way of wasted space and the pebbles, as sleek finishing materials, look wonderful! There's almost an Alpine feel going on here!
So, we can see that something was being considered here, but it never really got off the ground, did it? It barely managed to get over the trench! This little bridge could have been so much more of a feature, but instead, is just another lacklustre addition that falls a little flat.
Ta dah! Now THIS is what we call a pretty little bridge! Having transformed the trench with a heady mix of plants and pebbles, attention was turned to upgrading the bridge that runs over it and we think this Japanese inspired wooden number fits the bill so much better! the zen styling is really working for us!
Naturally, before anything could really progress in this garden, proper drainage needed to be installed, but it all looks a little scary and unattractive, doesn't it? If you need to take this step as well, just trust your landscape architect, as it will lead to a much more self-sustaining outdoor space!
This aerial view is perfect for showing off the beauty of the finished garden. There is a definite Japanese zen vibe here, with all the natural sone and wood, and we think that if nothing else, you will be feeling inspired to give those forgotten patches of space in your garden some extra consideration!
