The home that combines fashion and function!

We've discovered a wonderful home that has perfectly blended gorgeous aesthetics, fantastic functionality and spectacularly social spaces to create one of the most amazing properties ever! The architects that curated this fabulous home had such a great handle on everything a fully functioning home should be and sought to inject every space with a little hint of personality and unique style and frankly, the results are breathtaking! We love everything here, from the facade through to the rear terrace and everything in between and we know you will too, so let's take a look!
If you saw a house that looked like this, we don't think you'd be able to resist slowing down to get a better look! The contemporary lines, oversized house numbers and fantastic use of stone cladding all come together to create a really striking look that would inspire anyone to carry out a little home modernization of their own!
It might seem strange to call a kitchen friendly, but you can see it here, can't you? With a large amount of space to play with, a wonderful and languid dialogue has been created between necessary appliances, sleek worktops and a large family dining table. We have to give some props to the lighting choices too, as the ceiling is like nothing we've seen before!
Even a new-build project will have some quirky angles and odd spaces to account for and here, we think that a fabulous bathroom was the perfect choice for an angular pocket of space that could have so easily gone to waste. Custom carpentry has made the room work so well and maintained easy movement for anyone using it and the extensive installation of glass and mirror panels has made the space just double in perceived size!
Why have one lovely bathroom, when you can have two? This is the master bathroom and with more luxury marble than you can shake a stick at, it is so much more than a space for carrying out daily ablutions! The bold contrast of colors is what makes this such a dynamic and unique design and we love the huge shower, which has made sacrificing a bath so worth it!
Don't worry, we are going to show you what actually lies at the end of this pathway, but for now, let's appreciate the dramatic lead-up! A contemporary pergola, complete with wooden roof, offers the best combination of all-weather protection and beautiful style, but just wait until you see how well-equipped this outdoor space is.
IN-CRED-IBLE! Essentially, what we're looking at here is an upmarket kitchen installation, but out in a garden! Stainless steel grills, a plethora of handy appliances and glossy black prep stations are the most amazing way to make this outdoor area ready to use for alfresco dining and fun parties. Utterly spectacular!
