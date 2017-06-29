Your browser is out-of-date.

10 dream dressing rooms you'll think are divine

Casa Villa, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Dressing Room Wood Brown
Wardrobes are so last year and if you want to be at the cutting edge of fashion, there's only one thing for you to consider; a dressing room! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that dressing rooms are fast-becoming a home must-have, especially for those clients that love more than just a little luxury in their homes and we want to show you why! Whether you have an entire room ready to transform or a slither of space in your bedroom to convert, we think you'll find your ideal dressing room design, right here, so let's take a look!

1. A great way to keep your clothes and sleeping area separate, this almost interconnected design is chic, bespoke and uses the space so well with various types of storage.

偶像劇場景再現 人文時尚空間, 星葉室內裝修有限公司 星葉室內裝修有限公司 Classic style dressing room
2. Why have a dressing room and not include a table for applying your make-up too? Talk about an in-one haven for all things fashion and style related!

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
3. Now this is clever! A simple extra wall has been put in place to separate the clothing and sleeping spaces and despite being narrow, there is so much storage in this dressing room!

Apartamento masculino em Curitiba, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Modern Dressing Room
4. Here's a space that has made great use of a spare room! With wall to wall storage, a luxury dressing table and some comfortable seating, who wouldn't want to waste a few hours getting ready in here?

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
5. A wardrobe with a view might be the last word in exclusive home design features, but the excess of natural light is wonderful, for gauging tones and colors that work for you! Look how huge the room looks too, thanks to simple furnishing.

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1233, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimalist dressing room
6. Understated, perfectly lit and more chic than any garment could ever be, this dressing room is one for all of you glamor kittens out there! The sleek scheme is so timeless!

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern Dressing Room
7. Separating your dressing room from your bedroom with a simple sliding glass door adds so much drama, if this one is anything to go by! Dark wood shelving is utterly charming too!

Residência Sorocaba, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern Dressing Room
8. We think of this dressing room as celebrity style, thanks to all the mirrored surfaces, pretty drapes and massive accessories island! Can't you imagine a Kardashian in here?

QUARTO DE CASAL - BRANCO, Palloma Meneghello Arquitetura e Interiores Palloma Meneghello Arquitetura e Interiores Modern Dressing Room White
9. What an amazing optical illusion of a dressing room! Despite being a small space, it looks large, thanks to the reflected effect and you'll never have to worry about bad angles again!

Casa Villa, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern Dressing Room Wood Brown
10. Simple and space-savvy, this dressing area, located under a sloping roof, is beautifully bright and offers a great combination of hanging, draw and cubby hole storage. Beautiful!

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing rooms
If you think a more traditional wardrobe could still be for you, take a look at this article: Cool closets you won't want to keep hidden.

Is a spare room going to get a serious transformation in your home now?

