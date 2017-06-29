10 dream dressing rooms you'll think are divine

Wardrobes are so last year and if you want to be at the cutting edge of fashion, there's only one thing for you to consider; a dressing room! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that dressing rooms are fast-becoming a home must-have, especially for those clients that love more than just a little luxury in their homes and we want to show you why! Whether you have an entire room ready to transform or a slither of space in your bedroom to convert, we think you'll find your ideal dressing room design, right here, so let's take a look!