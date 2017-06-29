A white and wood home that is oh so good!

It's no secret that white and wood is a combination that ALWAYS looks good, but today, we are going to show you a modernist home that takes things to a whole new level of stylish, inviting and eye-catching! The genius of the facade is surpassed only by the stylish interior, which continues the theme of white and wood as the main material and color medley and we have to say that the architects and interior designers that worked together on this project were clearly singing from the same hymn sheet from day one! Come and take a look and see if you love the cohesion of this perfect property… we think you will!
Can you imagine walking up to this property and being able to call it home? Aside from the dramatic proportions, there is a wonderfully understated and modernist aesthetic going on that just draws us in closer to take a more in-depth look. Just look at the overhang, the terrace and all of the stylish cut-outs! There's so much going on here!
Even with the most unusual, eye-catching and innovative garden design in place, this fantastic wood-clad segment would manage to totally take all attention away from it! Wrapping around the building with a natural grace that is impossible to fake, there is an organic softness and warmth to the home, thanks to this addition. Wait until you see what it has inside of it though!
We're not sure that we've ever seen anything quite like this! A simultaneously hidden terrace that is open to the elements, this is a really defining feature of the house as a whole. The lighting has absolutely made the most of it as well, especially in terms of drawing attention to the charming planted border.
Now here's a shock! We assumed that the interior of this home would be nothing but contemporary and modernist, but in actual fact, the wood and white theme has been drawn through beautifully, using exposed roof beams! So should we be calling this a modern rustic dream home now? There are some definite barn-style motifs here, that's for sure!
We've officially given up trying to categorize the style of interior design here,now that we've spotted this undeniably industrial suspended staircase and the concrete ceiling! Whatever this is meant to be, we love it and absolutely adore the use of white throughout, not to mention the dark hardwood flooring.
The living room here is so understated and charming, with the proportions being used to maximum effect. A corner sofa leaves the rest of the room free of furniture and allows the painted brick walls and wooden floors to really step forward and grab all of the attention. Let's take a look at the plans, to get a better idea of the room layouts!
