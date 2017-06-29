A white and wood home that is oh so good!

It's no secret that white and wood is a combination that ALWAYS looks good, but today, we are going to show you a modernist home that takes things to a whole new level of stylish, inviting and eye-catching! The genius of the facade is surpassed only by the stylish interior, which continues the theme of white and wood as the main material and color medley and we have to say that the architects and interior designers that worked together on this project were clearly singing from the same hymn sheet from day one! Come and take a look and see if you love the cohesion of this perfect property… we think you will!