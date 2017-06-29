13 pools that are perfect for small gardens

Have you always harbored a secret desire for a swimming pool in your garden? You might have been put off by the potential cost, or even thought that your outdoor space is too bijou to accommodate such a luxury addition, but we are here to tell you that it is more than possible for you to enjoy some wonderful water! We've found a host of utterly beguiling and beautiful small swimming pools that will fit in a garden of any size and instantly up the opulence factor, while not usurping the efforts of your landscape architect, so if you are on the cusp of being convinced, come and take a look at some pictures that will make your mind up for you!