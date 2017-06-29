A Bauhaus home that seriously wows!

If you have a penchant for more unusual architecture, then you are going to be totally bowled over by the intricate lines, bold shapes and amazing use of space that this Bauhaus extravaganza showcases! The architects that created this absolute dream home had such a wonderful grasp on the more creative side of home design and we just know that if you've been toying wit the idea of building your next home, this will be the final push you need! Let's take a look and see if you are blown away by Bauhaus!
What we love about this home is that you could stand in front of it for hours on end and still not quite get a handle on how it has been created or fully appreciate the genius of the design! Looking modular in construction, thanks to a myriad of boxy elements, the contrast of the different colors in place really adds to the aesthetic and the integrated carport? Genius!
Appreciating this home from a side-on angle allows you the opportunity to really admire the jutting levels and beautiful overhangs that are so integral to Bauhaus architecture. We really love the way that the windows have been chosen to perfectly complement the boxy facets throughout and they must have lead to a terrifically light and bright interior too!
Just when you think this home has shocked you enough, with it's innovative design, you see this wonderful inverted butterfly roof terrace, in the rear garden. Adding the benefit of an outdoor space, with all-weather protection, the unusual design is, in itself, inspired and adds such a welcome focal point. The generous size of the terrace is incredible too and makes it perfect for parties.
Step back from the house and you can see just what an enigma it is! From the front, you are hit by incredible boxy elements that form a jigsaw puzzle of a home and in the rear garden, an inverted roof grabs your attention, but from the very back, there is little to give away what lies within. Smooth rendered walls offer fortress-like security and pique onlookers' interest with the seemingly pared-back design. So intriguing!
Of course, a home this innovative was always going to have an open-plan interior layout and we are so enamored with the way this ground floor works! A living room, dining space and kitchen all combine so beautifully and with so many glass walls in place, the sunny vibe is invigorating! This lovely area leads directly out onto the feature terrace as well, so the flow of functional spaces is just something else!
We had to take a moment to appreciate this charming kitchen installation. A cacophony of integrated appliances use the space to perfection and a large white counter is the best of both worlds in the sense that it helps to separate the kitchen from the wider space, offers plenty of food prep potential and even doubles up as a breakfast bar too! Divine!
