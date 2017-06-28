A modern family home with all the trimmings!

The key to a successful family home design is getting the right architect that is a genius when it comes to utilizing the space available and creating well-proportioned, airy and enjoyable areas and this project has more than managed that! The exterior offers a beautiful aesthetic that will never date, thanks to a classical monochrome color scheme and perfectly manicured gardens and then as you walk around the inside, you get a real sense of the family closeness that is so ingrained. If you've been giving some thought to building your next home, you simply have to take a look at this wonderful design, as we think it could be all the persuasion you need!
What we love about this home is that from the street, you can't see the front door! Being tucked around the side, there is a wonderful level of security, while stunning interior spaces are left to radiate out untold amounts of warmth. A striking facade, coupled with brilliant lighting and neat gardens has really made for a pretty home that we want to know more about!
The contemporary style of this home is what makes it so enchanting. Super smooth white render meets beautiful anthracite gray roof tiles and a stunning modern dormer window to present such a modest yet impressive home and the inclusion of a wooden dining deck at the back is the ideal finishing touch!
We just KNEW that this home would be open-plan inside and we are not disappointed! With a small kitchen are tucked away, the main focus of the layout is the cozy living room and can we all admire the choice of purple as the accent color for the furniture? A lovely way to perk up the widely neutral decor, a medley of lilacs and violets looks wonderful, not least because of the sumptuous fabrics used!
Family homes simply aren't complete without a more formal dining area, where everybody can get together and enjoy some good food and conversation together, which is why this one is so well-placed! Within walking distance of both the kitchen and lounge area and with focused lighting in place, we bet everybody gravitates here! We would too, given how comfy those quilted seats look!
We don't know about you. but we certainly weren't expecting to see a polished concrete staircase with a glass safety rail in this lovely home! It goes to show that you can embrace more contemporary aesthetics and design nuances, even in a cozy property with youngsters in it!
We couldn't conclude the tour without showing you this absolutely wonderful bathroom, which turns the notion of purely functional spaces on its head! Fluffy rugs, floating storage and delightfully oversized plants have created a veritable oasis of calm and relaxation here and we adore it!
