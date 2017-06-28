Your browser is out-of-date.

10 sunshades that will help you enjoy your summer garden

Urlaub im Garten, neuegaerten-gartenkunst neuegaerten-gartenkunst Mediterranean style garden
garden isn't complete until you make sure that you've got some shade for those long, hot summer days, which is why we knew you'd love seeing what your options are, as every garden is different and what looks great in one might stick out like a sore thumb in another! Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that adding in some all-weather protection is key to a space that is usable all-year round, so don't just think  of these as sunshades, see them as potential rain cover as well and plan your alfresco dining with confidence!

1. A sail-like awning.

Perfect for modern homes and gardens, these sail awnings add a touch of glamor, as well as handy shade! They are surprisingly easy to install as well!

2. An icy igloo!

Now this is something a little different, but no less fantastic! A pop-up igloo style of sunshade makes a real statement and is the perfect poolside shady spot.

3. Easy to use awnings.

When you want the convenience of an awning but don't necessarily want it on show all of the time, an electric awning is perfect! At the flick of a switch, they extend and can be retracted just as easily.

4. A perfect pergola.

If you have a designated terrace in place for outdoor entertaining, a swish pergola would be a great finishing touch. Great for shade and rain cover, they have such stature as well.

5. Something more organic.

A rustic pergola, with a good covering of climbers, will always look wonderfully natural and organic, so if you have a more pared back or organic garden, this is definitely something for you to consider.

6. Nothing beats a parasol.

The simple solutions are so often the best, which is why large garden parasols are not to be ignored! Choose a more modern version and you'll be able to tilt the angle of the umbrella to always be blocking out those harmful rays.

7. Permanent shade.

How about making great use of an existing building, when you need some shade? Just string up some lights and away you go with a fabulous day to night ambience!

8. Use your trees!

If you have a decent canopy of trees in your garden, this could be all you need to offer some much-needed shade when the sun gets too hot. Place your furniture under your trees and enjoy the respite!

9. A party pavilion.

A large garden that is always used for social fun could definitely make great use of a super party pavilion, like this one! What a funky addition to any outdoor space that is always ready to sit under!

10. Beautiful bamboo.

Bamboo matting is wonderful, as it lets just enough sun through, without getting you too hot and flustered. Perfect for amore tropical and holiday-like vibe, we bet you can picture eating alfresco here!

For more garden ideas, take a look at this article: 11 garden DIY projects you simply HAVE to try!

Time for a makeover: 9 small changes that will make you fall in love with your house again
Would any of these work perfectly in your garden?

