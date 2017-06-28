10 sunshades that will help you enjoy your summer garden

A garden isn't complete until you make sure that you've got some shade for those long, hot summer days, which is why we knew you'd love seeing what your options are, as every garden is different and what looks great in one might stick out like a sore thumb in another! Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that adding in some all-weather protection is key to a space that is usable all-year round, so don't just think of these as sunshades, see them as potential rain cover as well and plan your alfresco dining with confidence!
Perfect for modern homes and gardens, these sail awnings add a touch of glamor, as well as handy shade! They are surprisingly easy to install as well!
Now this is something a little different, but no less fantastic! A pop-up igloo style of sunshade makes a real statement and is the perfect poolside shady spot.
When you want the convenience of an awning but don't necessarily want it on show all of the time, an electric awning is perfect! At the flick of a switch, they extend and can be retracted just as easily.
If you have a designated terrace in place for outdoor entertaining, a swish pergola would be a great finishing touch. Great for shade and rain cover, they have such stature as well.
A rustic pergola, with a good covering of climbers, will always look wonderfully natural and organic, so if you have a more pared back or organic garden, this is definitely something for you to consider.
The simple solutions are so often the best, which is why large garden parasols are not to be ignored! Choose a more modern version and you'll be able to tilt the angle of the umbrella to always be blocking out those harmful rays.
How about making great use of an existing building, when you need some shade? Just string up some lights and away you go with a fabulous day to night ambience!
If you have a decent canopy of trees in your garden, this could be all you need to offer some much-needed shade when the sun gets too hot. Place your furniture under your trees and enjoy the respite!
A large garden that is always used for social fun could definitely make great use of a super party pavilion, like this one! What a funky addition to any outdoor space that is always ready to sit under!
Bamboo matting is wonderful, as it lets just enough sun through, without getting you too hot and flustered. Perfect for amore tropical and holiday-like vibe, we bet you can picture eating alfresco here!
