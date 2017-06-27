Beautiful bathrooms built for self-indulgence

If you've been going around thinking that your bathroom is just a functional room that doesn't need to scream of opulent finishes, bold design choices and high-end style, we think this article is going to change your mind completely! Ask any bathroom designer and they'll tell you that your space can be a sumptuous and luxurious room, just like any other in your home and really, when you think about why you need a bathroom, doesn't it make sense to make it extra special and enjoyable? Who wants to luxuriate in a bath, when the wider decor makes you wrinkle your nose with disinterest? We don't! By the end of this article, you'll have a wealth of stunning ideas to consider, so let's dive in and see how your bathroom can be that bit more beautiful!
Why have we not been considering exposed brick walls for our bathrooms more? They look BRILLIANT! With relatively understated decor everywhere else and a bathtub in the middle of the room, this is not your average bathroom! It looks so fresh and bright as well! Wow!
If a darker wall color appeals to you but black is a little too much, how about some chic French navy? We love the way it looks when accented with white but that woodburner has to be the star of the show! What an amazing way to heat the room and keep your towels fluffy!
We've seen black and gold work well together before, but never in a bathroom! The unapologetically regal look of this space is just blowing us away and while all the gold accents are glimmering and appealing to our inner magpies, it's that black sink that has stolen our hearts the most!
If a rustic bathroom doesn't sound like it would work, think again! The use of gently aged wood and natural sheepskin in this amazing spa-like space have totally transfixed us. There's just such an organic and pretty overall aesthetic here that would make your daily ablutions such a pleasure!
What's not to love about this spacious bathroom? The black feature walls, modern storage, ornate coving and simply phenomenal bath are all working beautifully together, but then add in some heritage parquet flooring and this is a bathroom like no other!
Finally, if you like to use bold color in your home and have a penchant for bright hues, we think this will absolutely inspire you to dig a little deeper into your courage reserves to try something different! The rich purple and shapely vanity unit adds a really modern twist, which puts the fun back into a functional space!
