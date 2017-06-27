Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An eclectic home built for socializing

press profile homify press profile homify
Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
Loading admin actions …

Some houses are just so perfect for entertaining that we feel sure a host of guests are always in residence and wow, this is definitely one of them! 

With a charmingly rustic exterior, this home plays its cards close to the chest, as it is only when you get nearer that the full majesty of the alfresco dining terraces, sumptuous swimming pool and divine interior spaces becomes apparent. The architects that created this staggering property clearly had a keen eye for surprising details and we have to say that the gabion-encased garden areas are a firm favorite of ours. Come with us now as we enjoy an in-depth tour of this simply wonderful home and see if you spot any ideas for your own, but be prepared to have a real issue with guests outstaying their welcomes… after all, would YOU want to leave this place? We wouldn't!

Nothing looks more beautiful than a hill-top home, finished in bright white render and with an expansive dining terrace stretching out into the horizon!

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Here's a glimpse at our favorite gabions! So rich in color and dramatic, we love the contrast with the white shingle!

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

What a view that the terrace enjoys! The different levels look so fabulous as well. Can't you picture party after party here?

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Who needs an infinity pool, when a simpler design, overlooking staggering natural vistas, can look even better? Wow!

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

What a surprisingly cozy living room! The sofa is just so huge as well! We love it!

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

The rustic theme is alive and well in this wood and concrete kitchen! What a space for preparing dinner!

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Warm, inviting and stylish, this master bedroom is everything that we expected it to be. We bet the views out of the window are great too!

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Talk about a twin room with bags of style! The black floor is so striking!

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

The plans of this home really demonstrate the focus on social areas, so come and drink them in!

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

Brisa do Mar, studioarte studioarte
studioarte

studioarte
studioarte
studioarte

For more beautiful home inspiration, take a look at this article: The many faceted home that shines like a diamond!

Luxury bedrooms you'll think you dreamt!
Does this home inspire you to consider a new build of your own?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks