An eclectic home built for socializing

Some houses are just so perfect for entertaining that we feel sure a host of guests are always in residence and wow, this is definitely one of them!

With a charmingly rustic exterior, this home plays its cards close to the chest, as it is only when you get nearer that the full majesty of the alfresco dining terraces, sumptuous swimming pool and divine interior spaces becomes apparent. The architects that created this staggering property clearly had a keen eye for surprising details and we have to say that the gabion-encased garden areas are a firm favorite of ours. Come with us now as we enjoy an in-depth tour of this simply wonderful home and see if you spot any ideas for your own, but be prepared to have a real issue with guests outstaying their welcomes… after all, would YOU want to leave this place? We wouldn't!