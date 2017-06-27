Luxury bedrooms you'll think you dreamt!

We thought we had seen it all, in terms of amazing bedroom design and then we stumbled upon a veritable GOLDMINE of luxurious spaces that have blown everything else out of the water! You won't believe your eyes when you see the talents of the interior designers that have curated these beautiful boudoirs and, we think you'll be banking some seriously chic ideas for your own! Get ready to understand why all that glitters really can be gold, as we dive into some serious luxury!
This bedroom! White and silver should look cold, but in reality, it simply looks so sharp and sleek that any coolness has been totally overshadowed by the overall feeling of luxury! Honestly, couldn't this be a 7* hotel, if such a thing even existed? We'd certainly stay forever!
If you think that neutral tones can't ever plumb the depths of luxury that you're looking for, let this bedroom change your mind! The swirl of coffee and cream hues looks warm and wildly inviting, while an oversized bed and outrageous accessories really up the opulence.
HELLO! Marble, glass and crystal have all come together in this bedroom to offer up such a wonderful slice of luxurious design here that it is barely believable! Even without a statement headboard or chandelier, this room would have been exceptional, but with them, the finished look is spectacular!
What is it about black and white stripes that look so chic and luxurious? In this fantastic light-filled bedroom, complete with heavy brocade drapes and gold fixtures and furniture, the dramatic upholstered tub chairs make a vibrant statement and really elevate the entire space!
The quilted headboard in this bedroom really had its work curt out, in terms of being the most eye-catching feature in the room, yet it has managed wonderfully, thanks to the gargantuan size of it! Add in mirrored wall panels and lighting that simply dazzles and you have the recipe for absolute bedroom success!
WOW! It's hard to know where to start with this bedroom, but the black walls are as good a place as any! So devilishly decadent and daring, they allow for some bold patterns, an ornate light fixture and can we take a minute to star at that bed? Black and gold, what a combination that will never get old!
To finish off, we saved a bedroom that has a little bit of every luxury finish thrown in for good measure and what a finished aesthetic it has created! Marble flooring, a beautiful rug, mirrored wall panels and a statement bed that simply screams at you to climb in all work together to create something so unusual but with opulence woven through every facet! Staggering!
