A home so stylish it could be a showroom!

CasadaLila, studioarte studioarte Patios & Decks
Minimalist home design can be so stark and striking, but when you see this innovative property, you'll be seeing the trend in a whole new light! 

From the street, this home is wonderfully understated, to the point of being very deceptive, as swing around to the rear and you find yourself face to face with numerous terraces, dramatic architectural lines and stunning design nuances that prove the spectacular credentials of the architects that dreamt it up. Seriously, you won't believe that the front and rear shots here are actually the same house; even we had to triple check!

Inside is a whole other matter, as you might be expecting pared back furnishing and stark materials, but in actual fact, the aesthetic is so warm and cozy! The living room, in particular, is a layered and textural delight, filled with retro touches but the wider home is just as impressive, with patterned floors and a master bedroom with an open-plan bathroom included! 

We're not going to talk much more, as we have found a slew of utterly gorgeous pictures to show you, but we will point out the most daring elements in each space, so come with us now as we find out how to master the minimalist look!

This facade is beautiful, but is doesn't look to be part of a huge home… does it?

What? How is this the rear of the same house? Look at all the levels and terraces!

This top-level cooking terrace is utterly amazing! Imagine entertaining up here!

Cooking not your thing? Then this sunbathing terrace might appeal to you more!

Seriously, would you just look at this kitchen? The tiles are wonderful, as is the adjoining alfresco dining room.

We told you this living room was something to look out for! What a balancing act of modern and retro touches!

The simplicity of minimalist interior design is working so well here, yet there is plenty of personality too!

This geometric hallway floor is everything. What a way to make an impact, as soon as the front door is opened!

What a contrast to some of the more unusual floor finishes! Polished concrete is the epitome of minimalism though!

Woah! We never knew we needed a bath in our bedrooms, until now! Look at all the space too!

Even this guest bedroom is astonishing, thanks to the panoramic view and easy access to a balcony!

You'd never get bored of showering here, would you? What a beautiful patch of surprise embellishment!

We told you that this home is simple mind-blowing! If you think that minimalism could work for you, after seeing this take on it, head on over to this article next: Minimalist vs homely; which style is the winner for you?

Home Decorating Ideas: 24 ways to decorate without spending a dime!
Has this home changed your opinion of minimalism?

