A home so stylish it could be a showroom!

Minimalist home design can be so stark and striking, but when you see this innovative property, you'll be seeing the trend in a whole new light!

From the street, this home is wonderfully understated, to the point of being very deceptive, as swing around to the rear and you find yourself face to face with numerous terraces, dramatic architectural lines and stunning design nuances that prove the spectacular credentials of the architects that dreamt it up. Seriously, you won't believe that the front and rear shots here are actually the same house; even we had to triple check!

Inside is a whole other matter, as you might be expecting pared back furnishing and stark materials, but in actual fact, the aesthetic is so warm and cozy! The living room, in particular, is a layered and textural delight, filled with retro touches but the wider home is just as impressive, with patterned floors and a master bedroom with an open-plan bathroom included!

We're not going to talk much more, as we have found a slew of utterly gorgeous pictures to show you, but we will point out the most daring elements in each space, so come with us now as we find out how to master the minimalist look!