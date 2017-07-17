Get comfy with the vintage charm!

Moscow based architects from GUSEVA-STYLE have created an aesthetic, snug, Scandinavian-style home that has further been pimped up by a generous dollop of vintage poise. We at homify believe that nothing shouts classy panache more musically than vintage-styled furniture and furnishings. Whether you go all out to create a decade-specific recreation house or simply opt for the odd nuance here & there, alluring vintage suggestions are always a great hack to make your home stand out.

And what is more convenient to place or source than a chic, tasteful chair? Eye-catching chairs, couches, settees and sofas add that extra zing to living spaces, be it a study, living room, home-office, dining area, bedroom or even a bathroom. And this is exactly what we are going to explore today- the vintage style sofas & chairs that make stunning complements for the excellent architectural design in this cozy home. Here we go!