Get comfy with the vintage charm!

Moscow based architects from GUSEVA-STYLE have created an aesthetic, snug, Scandinavian-style home that has further been pimped up by a generous dollop of vintage poise. We at homify believe that nothing shouts classy panache more musically than vintage-styled furniture and furnishings. Whether you go all out to create a decade-specific recreation house or simply opt for the odd nuance here & there, alluring vintage suggestions are always a great hack to make your home stand out.
And what is more convenient to place or source than a chic, tasteful chair? Eye-catching chairs, couches, settees and sofas add that extra zing to living spaces, be it a study, living room, home-office, dining area, bedroom or even a bathroom. And this is exactly what we are going to explore today- the vintage style sofas & chairs that make stunning complements for the excellent architectural design in this cozy home. Here we go!
That cozy, classic sofa extends a truly tempting invite, complemented aptly by the humble woody marvels & an absolutely relaxing ambiance of attractive antiquity.
The dining set with the wooden & ornate metallic detailing fits perfectly into the vintage scheme of things, and imparts a sumptuous enduring quality to this dining area.
Just look at these cushy chairs ooze the posh & striking essence of regency ritz!
Replete with impassive charm and steadfast finesse, this little wooden chair with the rust-colored upholstery scheme lends a voguish touch to the living room.
These fetching chairs adorning the study area ensure the elegant details of hearty heritage in the Scandinavian winsomeness.
This vintage wicker chair sings in melodious notes of undeniable flair- simple, timeless and appealing.