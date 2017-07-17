Your browser is out-of-date.

Get comfy with the vintage charm!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Living things, Guseva-style Guseva-style Living room
Moscow based architects from GUSEVA-STYLE have created an aesthetic, snug, Scandinavian-style home that has further been pimped up by a generous dollop of vintage poise. We at homify believe that nothing shouts classy panache more musically than vintage-styled furniture and furnishings. Whether you go all out to create a decade-specific recreation house or simply opt for the odd nuance here & there, alluring vintage suggestions are always a great hack to make your home stand out.

And what is more convenient to place or source than a chic, tasteful chair? Eye-catching chairs, couches, settees and sofas add that extra zing to living spaces, be it a study, living room, home-office, dining area, bedroom or even a bathroom. And this is exactly what we are going to explore today- the vintage style sofas & chairs that make stunning complements for the excellent architectural design in this cozy home. Here we go!

Coziness is an age-old concept.

Living things, Guseva-style Guseva-style Living room
That cozy, classic sofa extends a truly tempting invite, complemented aptly by the humble woody marvels & an absolutely relaxing ambiance of attractive antiquity.

Veteran generosity.

Living things, Guseva-style Guseva-style Scandinavian style dining room
The dining set with the wooden & ornate metallic detailing fits perfectly into the vintage scheme of things, and imparts a sumptuous enduring quality to this dining area.

Homey in the library.

Living things, Guseva-style Guseva-style Study/office
Just look at these cushy chairs ooze the posh & striking essence of regency ritz!

Stoic boldness of nobility.

Living things, Guseva-style Guseva-style Living room
Replete with impassive charm and steadfast finesse, this little wooden chair with the rust-colored upholstery scheme lends a voguish touch to the living room.

Unquestionably classic.

Living things, Guseva-style Guseva-style Study/office
These fetching chairs adorning the study area ensure the elegant details of hearty heritage in the Scandinavian winsomeness.

Bathroom boasts of wicker wonder.

Living things, Guseva-style Guseva-style Scandinavian style bathroom
This vintage wicker chair sings in melodious notes of undeniable flair- simple, timeless and appealing.

When are you going to add the vintage charisma to your comfy spaces?

