A youthful apartment with beautiful interiors

Квартира для молодой девушки, OBJECT OBJECT Scandinavian style bedroom
Volzhsky based interior architects from OBJECT have created an exquisite home that is full of alluring Scandinavian essence and a pleasing youthful elegance. With simple aesthetics & absolute utility taking the center stage, this home is definitely worth a homify visit. 

Ready for another inspirational tour? Here we go!

Appealingly zingy.

Квартира для молодой девушки, OBJECT OBJECT Living room
Whites and mellow wooden tones form a great backdrop for the different elements in this living room. Neat and tasteful details fill up this space housing the lounge, cooking & dining areas. Be it the pendant lights, decor pieces resting by the white designer walls, the white credenza, graceful dining set with blue chairs, small yet jazzy wooden table, or the black & white floor mat with a geometric design, the modern day detailing is soothingly voguish with a touch of softness thrown in.

Filling up on desirability.

Квартира для молодой девушки, OBJECT OBJECT Living room
The open kitchen is a real visual delight with the glossy white preponderance; the wooden countertop makes for a noteworthy complement. The backsplash is simply amazing! With smart lighting amply supplementing the plentiful natural illumination, this modular kitchen is quite a convenient space for a great cooking experience. Overhead cabinets ensure decent storage. 

Ah the Scandinavian influence!

Creatively endearing.

Квартира для молодой девушки, OBJECT OBJECT Scandinavian style bedroom
With canary yellow adding a vibrant pop into the neutral refinement, this plush bedroom is high on creativity of fetching design. The gray-white feature wall contrasts palliative with the dark blue walls; the ceiling lights, soft wooden floor, patterned headboard, ritzy furniture and pleasantly lush furnishings deck up this bright space full of comfy repose. Decor pieces bedecking the walls simply add to the prim visuals.

Квартира для молодой девушки, OBJECT OBJECT Patios & Decks
Квартира для молодой девушки, OBJECT OBJECT Patios & Decks
Just outside the bedroom is this lovely patio replete with green relief and extremely restful accents. With shiny dark colored flooring and accent walls, this patio is a wonderful space to spend some leisure time with a good read, chit-chat over a hot cuppa or simply have a cozy quiet time watching the raindrops through the clear glass windows.

Pimped up with professional élan.

Квартира для молодой девушки, OBJECT OBJECT Scandinavian style dressing room
Wooden wall cubbies adorn the patterned dark gray walls of this innovatively chic home-office. Tidy and furnished with an appealing restraint, this space is jam-packed with style.

