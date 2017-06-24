A youthful apartment with beautiful interiors

Volzhsky based interior architects from OBJECT have created an exquisite home that is full of alluring Scandinavian essence and a pleasing youthful elegance. With simple aesthetics & absolute utility taking the center stage, this home is definitely worth a homify visit.
Ready for another inspirational tour? Here we go!
Whites and mellow wooden tones form a great backdrop for the different elements in this living room. Neat and tasteful details fill up this space housing the lounge,
cooking & dining areas. Be it the pendant lights, decor pieces resting by
the white designer
walls, the white credenza, graceful dining set with blue chairs, small yet jazzy wooden
table, or the black & white floor mat with a geometric design, the modern
day detailing is soothingly voguish with a touch of softness thrown in.
The open kitchen is a real visual delight with the glossy white preponderance; the wooden countertop makes for a noteworthy complement. The backsplash is simply amazing! With smart lighting amply supplementing the plentiful natural illumination, this modular kitchen is quite a convenient space for a great cooking experience. Overhead cabinets ensure decent storage.
Ah the Scandinavian influence!
With canary yellow adding a vibrant pop into the neutral refinement, this plush bedroom is high on creativity of fetching design. The gray-white feature wall contrasts palliative with the dark blue walls; the ceiling lights, soft wooden floor, patterned headboard, ritzy furniture and pleasantly lush furnishings deck up this bright space full of comfy repose. Decor pieces bedecking the walls simply add to the prim visuals.
Just outside the bedroom is this lovely patio replete with green relief and extremely restful accents. With shiny dark colored flooring and accent walls, this patio is a wonderful space to spend some leisure time with a good read, chit-chat over a hot cuppa or simply have a cozy quiet time watching the raindrops through the clear glass windows.