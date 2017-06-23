Chic cozy style fills this compact loft

Russian designers from the Krasnodar city based STUDIO OF DESIGN OF INTERIOR REDESIGN have created a jazzy urban loft which defies its size in style quotient. Loaded with creative designs enriched by employing contemporary industrial style accents, this loft features in our homify tour for today.
Come along and explore this wonderful loft home with visually appealing smart details. Get, set, go!
This view shows the entire loft with its different spaces well laid out inspite of the dwelling’s small size. With an open-plan design and aesthetic space separation sans walls, the industrial style contemporary living spaces look far from cluttered.
Innovative ideas win you over in this bedroom-cum-home office space. Bricks, wood and metal impart that funky industrial essence while the table-lamps lend modern hints. Note the unique shelving above the work station; the different elements together form quite a snug atmosphere.
The gray hued cabinet & the white handle-free almirah offer plenty of storage. The glossy door adjacent to the white almirah leads you to the modern bathroom. Here you can appreciate the minimalist suggestions of this “corridor” leading from the private space to the social areas. Look at the dark colored floor and the white ceiling with wooden beams- simplistic yet elegant.
Leading to the outside, this living room bears lounging, cooking and dining areas that are tastefully outlined. Taking a peek at the lounging area, you can see that the good old brick wall lends its raw appeal to pimp up this space. The upholstery, palette and the decor are all in good taste and visually pleasing. Did you notice the designer flooring in the lounge area?
That TV area is simply amazing! Singular walls, gleaming cabinets as well as the woody details together bring in a swish flair that injects oodles of posh ritz into the industrial allure.
In this bright space, the dining and kitchen areas though adjoining, retain their functional integrity in an appealing way. The original dining set, the compact yet chic modern kitchen bearing earthy grace, and the snazzy lighting absolutely nail it here. That dark gray cuboidal wall-column with inspiring graffiti doubles up as a mini mudroom with those wall hooks. Thoughtful utility indeed!