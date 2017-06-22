Messy chaos to magnificent attic space: a revamp worth mention

Hague based architects from URBAN PIONEERS have designed a beautiful 540 square foot modern space by remodeling an attic that was suffering from sheer neglect, disuse and cluttering. Careful planning and thoughtful aesthetics form the core of this redesign job undertaken by the master architect team; the skilled architectural design succeeded in creating a stunning attic with modish tastefulness and alluring functionality.
In this homify account, let us take a closer look at this renovation job and allow ourselves to be inspired to the fullest.
Conventional allure bedecks the exterior of this modern home with neat poise and finessed looks. But what about its attic?
With that lovely exterior, the expectation for equally dapper interior spaces is quite natural. But prior to the renovation, the attic was in a real disorderly state of shambles with sundry items dumped in there. Gathering dust, this attic was almost screaming for help.
Designing the blueprint for the intended rejig, the different parts of the attic were cleverly reworked so as to give a new lease of life to the spacious attic with good potential to be tapped. The floor plan was prepared in such a way that the existing foundation & interior spaces are not disturbed in any way, and structures like the chimney were seamlessly incorporated into the new plan. Smart thinking, no?
Post revamp, it is a new story altogether. The serene magic of white reigns supreme- what a sophisticated bedroom space! Contemporary detailing, jazzy lighting and smart provision for ample natural light to supplement the dazzling white hues—this modern bedroom sings opulently snug tones of lavish style.
Smart design ensures plentiful convenience besides stunning visual appeal. Did you notice the generous storage?
Some renovation job, this!