Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This classic home is perfect for a couple!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
WLC, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Classic style dining room
Loading admin actions …

With simple accents, aesthetic interplay of dark & light tones, a neutral palette, contemporary style of comfy details and a purely classic soul—the house featuring on today’s homify story is a real beauty. Created by the Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT, this stylish yet modest dwelling is absolutely homey with oodles of modern poise.

Scroll down to get a closer peek into its interior spaces and be spoiled for choices on home inspiration ideas!

Conventionally hearty.

WLC, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Classic style dining room
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

The whites & grays interact tastefully in this bright, wholesome kitchen-dining room. Modular character, plentiful storage and an ambiance of generosity pimp up this space; the no-frills elements impart a chic minimalism to the classic core of this kitchen-dining.

WLC, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Kitchen
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

White dining table and black chairs make for a strikingly contrasting dining set where you can grab a quick bite while having a heart-to-heart with your loved one. Note the difference in flooring, with the gray kitchen floor tiles making way for rich woody tones in the dining area.

Clear radiance.

WLC, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

In the corridor, the glossy ivory tone of the floor and the tranquil white of the walls & doors supplement the lighting to brighten up the space further. The huge wall mirror is smart decor.

The sass of sober.

WLC, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Classic style bathroom
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

The bathroom boasts of this peppy washbasin area- black tiled wall housing the decorative round mirror and glossy washbasin counter with an appealing light gray vanity underneath. Attached to it and covering a large expanse of the bathroom wall is the big built-in cabinet with a similar grayish tonality. Bearing a darker shade of gray, the floor tiles add uncomplicated grace to the well lighted bathroom.

WLC, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Classic style bathroom
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

Just imagine relaxing with a warm soak in the bathtub as you admire the textural marvel of the flanking black feature wall. A true work of art, no?

Small kitchens to swoon over!
Are you going to take home the classic jazz?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks