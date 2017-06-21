This classic home is perfect for a couple!

With simple accents, aesthetic interplay of dark & light tones, a neutral palette, contemporary style of comfy details and a purely classic soul—the house featuring on today’s homify story is a real beauty. Created by the Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT, this stylish yet modest dwelling is absolutely homey with oodles of modern poise.
Scroll down to get a closer peek into its interior spaces and be spoiled for choices on home inspiration ideas!
The whites & grays interact tastefully in this bright, wholesome kitchen-dining room. Modular character, plentiful storage and an ambiance of generosity pimp up this space; the no-frills elements impart a chic minimalism to the classic core of this kitchen-dining.
White dining table and black chairs make for a strikingly contrasting dining set where you can grab a quick bite while having a heart-to-heart with your loved one. Note the difference in flooring, with the gray kitchen floor tiles making way for rich woody tones in the dining area.
In the corridor, the glossy ivory tone of the floor and the tranquil white of the walls & doors supplement the lighting to brighten up the space further. The huge wall mirror is smart decor.
The bathroom boasts of this peppy washbasin area- black tiled wall housing the decorative round mirror and glossy washbasin counter with an appealing light gray vanity underneath. Attached to it and covering a large expanse of the bathroom wall is the big built-in cabinet with a similar grayish tonality. Bearing a darker shade of gray, the floor tiles add uncomplicated grace to the well lighted bathroom.
Just imagine relaxing with a warm soak in the bathtub as you admire the textural marvel of the flanking black feature wall. A true work of art, no?