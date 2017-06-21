This classic home is perfect for a couple!

With simple accents, aesthetic interplay of dark & light tones, a neutral palette, contemporary style of comfy details and a purely classic soul—the house featuring on today’s homify story is a real beauty. Created by the Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT, this stylish yet modest dwelling is absolutely homey with oodles of modern poise.

Scroll down to get a closer peek into its interior spaces and be spoiled for choices on home inspiration ideas!