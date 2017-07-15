Your browser is out-of-date.

Lovely lighting to brighten up your home

Lámparas que podrás encontrar, Rufo Iluminación Rufo Iluminación Living roomLighting
You all know that we love being your go-to source for illuminating knowledge and today, we are taking that role literally, by bringing you some utterly delightful fixture inspiration. Interior designers will be the first to tell you that adopting a layered approach to lighting your home will produce the best and most unforgettable results, but if you don't know what kinds of lamps, spotlights or floor lamps you should be including, come and take a look at some of our favorites, right here! We think you'll find something perfect for every room in your home here, so let's get started!

1. Digging the Anglepoise angles!

homify BedroomLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

Angleposie lamps, in a variety of colors, sizes and styles, will always be a fantastic and timeless addition to your home. With swivelling heads, you can direct the light wherever you need it!

2. Reflected illuminations.

Lámparas que podrás encontrar, Rufo Iluminación Rufo Iluminación Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
Rufo Iluminación

Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación

These ceiling and wall lights, with an adjustable screen, allow you to direct your lighting, without the need for a bulky shade, which is why we think they are perfect for minimalist homes and bedrooms!

3. A funkier bedside lamp.

Lámparas que podrás encontrar, Rufo Iluminación Rufo Iluminación Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Rufo Iluminación

Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación

How fun is THIS lamp? A modern take on a classic design, it looks as though it has been sliced in half! What a great idea for spaces that don't have a lot of room to spare!

4. Big and bold.

Lámparas que podrás encontrar, Rufo Iluminación Rufo Iluminación Living roomLighting
Rufo Iluminación

Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación

How about these very contemporary incarnations of standard lamps? Showcasing the very popular tripod leg design, alongside a HUGE shade, these are ideal for adding a lot of light to darker corners. Oooh, how about in a reading nook?

5. Don't forget the main attraction!

homify Dining roomLighting
homify

homify
homify
homify

All of these lamps are super, but let's not forget your main light fixtures! A great way to make a stylish statement, an arty and unusual fixture cam be all you need to totally update the aesthetic of a room! Consider a dimmer switch, for ambiance too!

6. Sleek in silver.

Lámparas que podrás encontrar, Rufo Iluminación Rufo Iluminación BedroomLighting
Rufo Iluminación

Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación

Bedside lighting is key for embracing the right cozy ambiance before you drift off to sleep, but if you don't like the idea of bulky lamps, how about wall-mounted styles, like this one? So sophisticated.

7. A little outdoor inspiration.

Lámparas que podrás encontrar, Rufo Iluminación Rufo Iluminación Garden Lighting
Rufo Iluminación

Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación

It's no use investing in some stylish lighting for you home, if you aren't going to include your garden! If nothing else, you should definitely follow this picture's lead and install some pretty lighting, either side of your garden path! The sculptural look is just staggering!

8. Shine a light on dinner.

Lámparas que podrás encontrar, Rufo Iluminación Rufo Iluminación Living roomLighting
Rufo Iluminación

Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación
Rufo Iluminación

Wow! Pendulum light fixtures, mounted directly above the dining table, are such a wonderful way to create an intimate feel and why wouldn't you want to show your culinary skills off to the max?

For more lighting ideas, take a look at this article: Out of this world home lighting ideas.

Are you in love with any of these lighting ideas?

