Lovely lighting to brighten up your home

You all know that we love being your go-to source for illuminating knowledge and today, we are taking that role literally, by bringing you some utterly delightful fixture inspiration. Interior designers will be the first to tell you that adopting a layered approach to lighting your home will produce the best and most unforgettable results, but if you don't know what kinds of lamps, spotlights or floor lamps you should be including, come and take a look at some of our favorites, right here! We think you'll find something perfect for every room in your home here, so let's get started!
Angleposie lamps, in a variety of colors, sizes and styles, will always be a fantastic and timeless addition to your home. With swivelling heads, you can direct the light wherever you need it!
These ceiling and wall lights, with an adjustable screen, allow you to direct your lighting, without the need for a bulky shade, which is why we think they are perfect for minimalist homes and bedrooms!
How fun is THIS lamp? A modern take on a classic design, it looks as though it has been sliced in half! What a great idea for spaces that don't have a lot of room to spare!
How about these very contemporary incarnations of standard lamps? Showcasing the very popular tripod leg design, alongside a HUGE shade, these are ideal for adding a lot of light to darker corners. Oooh, how about in a reading nook?
All of these lamps are super, but let's not forget your main light fixtures! A great way to make a stylish statement, an arty and unusual fixture cam be all you need to totally update the aesthetic of a room! Consider a dimmer switch, for ambiance too!
Bedside lighting is key for embracing the right cozy ambiance before you drift off to sleep, but if you don't like the idea of bulky lamps, how about wall-mounted styles, like this one? So sophisticated.
It's no use investing in some stylish lighting for you home, if you aren't going to include your garden! If nothing else, you should definitely follow this picture's lead and install some pretty lighting, either side of your garden path! The sculptural look is just staggering!
Wow! Pendulum light fixtures, mounted directly above the dining table, are such a wonderful way to create an intimate feel and why wouldn't you want to show your culinary skills off to the max?
