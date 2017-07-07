A fresh take on industrial home design

When you first see the outside of this magnificent home, you'll wonder what the hell we are going on about when we say that it is taking industrial design to a whole new level, as you'll swear blind that this is a traditional and rustic property, but just you wait until you see that inside! Contrasting against the relatively expected facade, created by a master architect, is an interior scheme that quite frankly defies ALL expectations! If you're thinking that you'll see wall niches, a traditional kitchen, rustic touches and quaint little treasures here, think again, as you are going to blown away by modern motifs and innovative use of space and light, but don't just take our word for it… come and see for yourself!
Rising up on the horizon like a beacon of wonderful white, this fantastic home certainly knows how to make a splash! White rendered walls and beautiful cutout designs are making this so irresistible, which is why we are going to get a little closer…
WOW! Up close, this home is still bright and beautiful, in a traditional way, but there is a little contemporary flair creeping in as well! Just look at the galvanized window mesh here, which is wonderfully industrial, unusual and so striking. We love the impact it has had on this facade, but wait until you see the inside…
You'd have to be dead on the inside to not be moved by this staggeringly gorgeous living room! The all-encompassing white aesthetic has opened up so much potential for vibrant jewel-toned accents and we think the sofa is the ultimate in great choices! Polished concrete flooring, an antique rug and minimalist storage pieces are all making such innovative use of the available space here and just look at those windows!
We can't even try to be objective about this kitchen,because we ADORE IT! Settled into what could have been an awkward and dead pocket of spec, the small yet functional area has been given so much style, with a few tiles, amazing lighting and innovative built-in cabinets. Perfection!
With a small kitchen in situ, more room could be apportioned to sociable spaces, such as the dining room! We love that a focus on closeness and easy interaction has been maintained and this table? GORGEOUS! The simplicity of the white and concrete aesthetic, throughout the home, makes piquant patterns and color injections so powerful when they are included. Industrial home design with a little something extra!
You didn't expect the bedrooms here to be anything other than sleek, sophisticated and cool, did you? We really like, and take inspiration from, the way that some earth-toned textiles and a fantastic wall mural have brightened up a really understated room!
Just when you think you're getting to grips with how this home has been finished, it throws in a vibrantly-colored bedroom! We really weren't expecting this, but the way the green reflects the natural world, which is just a terrace away, is so ingenious!
There's nothing like a little injection of cheekiness to make a bathroom that bit more special! While the rest of the room is the token white and concrete vibe that industrial chic makes so popular, a wonderfully playful pin-up girl motif in the shower is the absolute right amount of personality and shockingness!
This home is fantastic, there's no getting away from that, but it's the brilliant use of even the most awkward and strangely-shaped spaces that makes us fall head over heels! Just look at these bi-folding doors, which lead out to a very surprising terrace…
Incredible! As if there is enough space for a mini plunge pool on this terrace! We are nothing short of jealous about this pool, but just wait until you see the wider roof space!
How could this home possibly get better? With a ready-to-use sociable terrace, which offers uninterrupted views of the gorgeous surroundings, of course! If the house wasn't so special, we don't think we'd ever be able to drag ourselves away from this lovely spot!
