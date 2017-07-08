Your browser is out-of-date.

Incredible home offices that might be a distraction!

Study & office, Pixers Pixers Study/office
Working from home is made that bit easier when you have a gorgeous office to use, but the question is, how can you make a professional space just that little bit more fun and exciting? Naturally, you'll need a desk, comfortable chair and somewhere to put all your tech items, but other than that, isn't every office just about the same? Interior designers would tell you that a home office is a fabulous opportunity for experimenting with personal style, which will give clients a real insight into you and the way you work. Need some ideas? Come with us as we've got you covered!

1. Fashionistas… your dream office awaits! Look at that brocade!

Classical Ballet Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,ballet,floral,glamour,pattern
Pixers

Classical Ballet

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

2. Simple geometrics add in a touch of Scandinavian chic!

Triangles Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,triangles,pattern,abstract,geometric
Pixers

Triangles

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

3. This HAS to be an office that belongs to an incredible artist. SO unusual!

Cupid Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,heart,cupid,mask,arrow
Pixers

Cupid

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

4. Decals and brilliant organization systems make this great fro a teen!

Hipster Deer Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,deer,hipster,triangle
Pixers

Hipster Deer

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

5. All you budding J.K. Rowling wannabes out there would LOVE this inspiring wall!

Ghostwriter Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,typewriter,retro,sewing machine
Pixers

Ghostwriter

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

6. Simple but effective, black wall decals are AMAZING for an office with a difference.

Meow Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,cat,tree,nature,leafs,drawing,black
Pixers

Meow

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

7. Plotting world domination in your office? Then this wall finish is for you!

Map of the Moon Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,map,moon
Pixers

Map of the Moon

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

8. We don't know how much work we'd get done here, as we'd be staring at the walls!

Wild flowers Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,abstract,floral
Pixers

Wild flowers

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

9. Imagine writing your travel blog alongside this fabulous wall!

Dark Alley Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,street,town,night
Pixers

Dark Alley

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

10. Muted and understated but still beautiful, this is a wonderfully focused office!

Spring Charm Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,flowers,abstract,pattern
Pixers

Spring Charm

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

11. Retro furniture and underground map wall decals? You MUST be a Londoner!

Underground Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,map,metro,subway
Pixers

Underground

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

12. Keeping most of this office understated has allowed the art to step up as the main feature!

Keep Calm Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,girl,hat,town,city,cityscape
Pixers

Keep Calm

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

13. What could be more inspiring for a productive day than some color?

Rainbow Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,parrot,summer,abstract
Pixers

Rainbow

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

14. Motivational mantras BELONG on your office wall!

A Ship in Port is Safe But... Pixers Study/office Blue wall decal,wall sticker,wall mural,wallpaper,motivation
Pixers

A Ship in Port is Safe But…

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

15. Wow. We think we'd be too staggered by this calm and contemporary office to work!

Manhattan Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,print,canvas,town,skyscraper,manhattan
Pixers

Manhattan

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

16. A simple work corner can still be gorgeous, with some warm wooden details!

Rules Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,break,the,rules
Pixers

Rules

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

17. How about using your office walls as a portfolio for your art? Genius!

Windy Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,girl,windy,siren
Pixers

Windy

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

18. Bold walls will really inspire you to get the working day done. This blue is amazing!

Think outside the box Pixers Study/office wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,think,outside,the,box,creativity
Pixers

Think outside the box

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

19. Black accents make a really stern statement in a home office.

Watercolor Beauty Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,woman,girl,face
Pixers

Watercolor Beauty

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

20. Just look at the cool lighting here! Wow!

Venetian Mask Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,woman,girl,face,feathers,mask,carnival
Pixers

Venetian Mask

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

21. Tropical walls would make the work day a whole lot more enticing.

The Rainforest Pixers Study/office Multicolored leaves,flowers,tropical,rainforest,jungle,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers

The Rainforest

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

22. Sweet and cozy, we bet you wouldn't mind sitting down to work in here!

Cup of Tea Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,cup,tea
Pixers

Cup of Tea

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

23. A piece of statement art has totally transformed what could have been a plain office.

Eye Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,face,crying,print,poster
Pixers

Eye

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

24. With some slashes of color, this desk is so much more than just a work station!

Sleep Less Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office poster,moon,sleep,motivation
Pixers

Sleep Less

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

25. How about some shabby chic influences? SO charming and feminine!

Study idea Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office
Pixers

Study idea

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

26. We think teens would LOVE this design! Talk about making homework more interesting!

Butterflies and Flowers Pixers Study/office Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,butterflies,flowers
Pixers

Butterflies and Flowers

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

27. Now we NEED a day bed in our offices, just for when a nap would really help things along!

Colorful Abstract Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office Multicolored abstract,geometry,wallpaper,wall mural
Pixers

Colorful Abstract

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

28. Fresh and zingy, you wouldn't get the Monday blues here!

Smooth Sailor Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,sailor,sea
Pixers

Smooth Sailor

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

29. May the force and the gumption to do some work, be with you!

The Force Pixers Modern Study Room and Home Office wall mural,wallpaper,print,poster,force,star,wars,geek
Pixers

The Force

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

30. Rustic and beautiful, how could you not love working here?

Study idea Pixers Study/office
Pixers

Study idea

Pixers
Pixers
Pixers

For more cool office ideas, take a look at this article: Making office space out of a container + floor plans.

Are you shocked by the variety of home offices here? 

