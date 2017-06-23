Unique bedrooms that are wasted on sleeping!

When you think about all the things you do in your bedroom, it can be easy to think that an understated and neutral space would be best, but there are some really talented interior designers out there that would beg to differ! While simple styling can lead to a relaxing ambience, a more dynamic approach to finishing your walls will create striking and chic aesthetics that will have you wishing that you didn't have to nod off, when you could just be laying in bed and appreciating your own great taste! Let's have a look at some of the bolder choices out there right now!