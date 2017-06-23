Your browser is out-of-date.

Unique bedrooms that are wasted on sleeping!

Bedroom, Pixers Pixers Colonial style bedroom Multicolored
When you think about all the things you do in your bedroom, it can be easy to think that an understated and neutral space would be best, but there are some really talented interior designers out there that would beg to differ! While simple styling can lead to a relaxing ambience, a more dynamic approach to finishing your walls will create striking and chic aesthetics that will have you wishing that you didn't have to nod off, when you could just be laying in bed and appreciating your own great taste! Let's have a look at some of the bolder choices out there right now!

1. Blue skies.

Magic Stone Pixers Minimalist bedroom
Talk about mimicking the wonderful view on every wall! The wall design is incredible in itself but add in the sliding doors and private terrace and you have something utterly fabulous. Hang on… is that a BATH as well? WOW!

2. Perfect patterns.

Stripes and Squares Pixers Minimalist bedroom Multicolored pattern,wall mural,wallpaper
Making the most of some fun patterns in your bedroom will lead to a really engaging and uplifting space! We love the mix of stripes, spots and woven rugs in this bedroom as there is such an underlying note of Scandinavian design!

3. A touch of zen.

Cherry blossom Pixers Asian style bedroom Purple/Violet japan,japanese,cherry,blossom,wall mural,wallpaper
Japanese motifs are utterly ideal for creating a beautiful, unusual and still calm bedroom, as the cherry blossom decals and rich burgundy tones here prove! Just look at all the eclectic furniture as well! Dreamy!

4. Fresh and fun.

Folk Pixers Country style bedroom Multicolored wall mural,wallpaper,folk,birds,flowers,slavic
Bright, charming and so frivolous, this is a bedroom that demands exuberant enjoyment! We love the contrast of a glitzy chandelier with shabby chic storage and that wall decal! Incredible!

5. Exotic charm.

Oriental Mosaic Pixers Colonial style bedroom Multicolored moroccan,mosaic,tiles,wall mural,wallpaper
Earthy tones and spiritual designs have combined without a hitch in this lovely bedroom that looks to be comfortable, cozy and so perfect for unwinding in. We've never seen so many patterns used so well, in one space, before!

6. Small and sweet.

Blue skies Pixers Scandinavian style bedroom Blue sky,skylights,clouds,blue,wall mural,wallpaper
Don't go thinking that double bedrooms are the only ones that can get a creative touch, as this wonderful single shows you how impactful just one feature wall can be! The clear skies design looks so inviting and relaxed, which we think is perfect for kids with too much energy!

7. Work those angles.

Villa, Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Design studio by Anastasia Kovalchuk Classic style bedroom
Villa

On the face of it, this is a bedroom that could seem hard to decorate or squeeze furniture into, but with some jiggery-pokery, a fabulous and charming space has been created. Just look at the unusual beams and creative use of space! Amazing!

8. A dark touch!

Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans studioWTA Eclectic style bedroom master bedroom,lacquered wood floor,openings,studioWTA,Tracie Ashe,Natan Diacon-Furtado
Nashville Avenue Residence, New Orleans

Have you ever seen a bedroom with a gloss black floor? You have now! What a dramatic and bold statement! It adds such a devilishly chic undertone and is a real break from the norm. Look at that green bed too! This is a bedroom that packs a real punch!

9. Amazing shapes.

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bedroom
Old Montauk Highway House

Wooden beds aren't anything new, but do you know what is? Live edge bedheads! A little rustic and retro, the look created here is so enveloping and cozy that every night would feel like a holiday!

10. All about comfort.

Master Bedroom Clean Design Modern Bedroom
Master Bedroom

Now this is an approach that we would be happy to adopt! Making the bed so large that it takes up the lion share of the entire bedroom is inspired and has created a luxurious aesthetic that is impossible to beat! The four-poster bed design is outrageous as well!

11. Multifunctional marvel.

Однокомнатная квартира в стиле Loft , Студия дизайна интерьера "REDESIGN" Студия дизайна интерьера 'REDESIGN' Industrial style bedroom Bricks Brown
Why have a bedroom, when you can have a bedroom that doubles up as a home office? We love the way the different spaces have been distinguished through varying heights here and the industrial design features have created the ultimate in loft-style chic!

For more bedroom ideas, take a look at this article: 10 bedroom decor ideas you'll love!

Small changes to make your kitchen more 'you'
Are you blown away by these beautiful bedrooms?

