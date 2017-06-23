Unique bedrooms that are wasted on sleeping!

When you think about all the things you do in your bedroom, it can be easy to think that an understated and neutral space would be best, but there are some really talented interior designers out there that would beg to differ! While simple styling can lead to a relaxing ambience, a more dynamic approach to finishing your walls will create striking and chic aesthetics that will have you wishing that you didn't have to nod off, when you could just be laying in bed and appreciating your own great taste! Let's have a look at some of the bolder choices out there right now!
Talk about mimicking the wonderful view on every wall! The wall design is incredible in itself but add in the sliding doors and private terrace and you have something utterly fabulous. Hang on… is that a BATH as well? WOW!
Making the most of some fun patterns in your bedroom will lead to a really engaging and uplifting space! We love the mix of stripes, spots and woven rugs in this bedroom as there is such an underlying note of Scandinavian design!
Japanese motifs are utterly ideal for creating a beautiful, unusual and still calm bedroom, as the cherry blossom decals and rich burgundy tones here prove! Just look at all the eclectic furniture as well! Dreamy!
Bright, charming and so frivolous, this is a bedroom that demands exuberant enjoyment! We love the contrast of a glitzy chandelier with shabby chic storage and that wall decal! Incredible!
Earthy tones and spiritual designs have combined without a hitch in this lovely bedroom that looks to be comfortable, cozy and so perfect for unwinding in. We've never seen so many patterns used so well, in one space, before!
Don't go thinking that double bedrooms are the only ones that can get a creative touch, as this wonderful single shows you how impactful just one feature wall can be! The clear skies design looks so inviting and relaxed, which we think is perfect for kids with too much energy!
On the face of it, this is a bedroom that could seem hard to decorate or squeeze furniture into, but with some jiggery-pokery, a fabulous and charming space has been created. Just look at the unusual beams and creative use of space! Amazing!
Have you ever seen a bedroom with a gloss black floor? You have now! What a dramatic and bold statement! It adds such a devilishly chic undertone and is a real break from the norm. Look at that green bed too! This is a bedroom that packs a real punch!
Wooden beds aren't anything new, but do you know what is? Live edge bedheads! A little rustic and retro, the look created here is so enveloping and cozy that every night would feel like a holiday!
Now this is an approach that we would be happy to adopt! Making the bed so large that it takes up the lion share of the entire bedroom is inspired and has created a luxurious aesthetic that is impossible to beat! The four-poster bed design is outrageous as well!
Why have a bedroom, when you can have a bedroom that doubles up as a home office? We love the way the different spaces have been distinguished through varying heights here and the industrial design features have created the ultimate in loft-style chic!
