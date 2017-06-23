Small changes to make your kitchen more 'you'

We all know that a personal and unique kitchen is a real selling point in your home, just ask any kitchen planner, but do you know what little changes you can make to really put your stamp on the busiest room in the house? If you've already invested a fair amount of cash in your installation, you won't want to be spending wads more money, which is why we've honed in on a few little but impactful changes that will give your kitchen bags of extra pizazz and not break the bank. Shall we take a look and see if you are inspired? Let's go!
How fun is this? Whether you paint your own splashback or commission a custom one, you'll be shocked at how cost-effective it can be, not to mention how different and daring!
Picking an accent color for your kitchen is a great idea, especially as you can use simple touches, such as tea towels and crockery to really highlight it!
Simple yet effective, a wall shelf will give you plenty of opportunity for displaying some of the funkier kitchenalia that you've collected over the years. Some lovely vintage pieces are always beautiful!
Yes, we DID say wallpaper! There are a host of fantastic kitchen-appropriate wallpapers on the market now, which are easy to wipe clean, a doddle to hang and bring instant vibrancy to your room.
Unusual light fixtures are a fantastic way to really put your design touch on an otherwise relatively standard kitchen! You might like to think about colorful fixtures that really draw the eye up!
Now here's a way to get that perfect color that you couldn't find in the stores! Have a batch of your favorite hue mixed, in a special formula that will cover your cabinets and go to town!
If you only have the funds to upgrade one thing in your kitchen, make it your extractor! Super eye-catching and a real demonstration of your contemporary credentials, they change a whole room!
Could we tempt you to take the plunge and paint one of your walls in blackboard paint? A great way to ensure a constantly evolving design, it will also be handy for grocery lists!
If you've picked the perfect color for your cabinets, how about amplifying the effect by painting some chairs in the same shade? The cohesive look will be impossible to ignore or not love!
Ok, so we know that this isn't a quick or easy process, but it's a lot cheaper than adding walls! By making your kitchen far more open-plan, it will look bigger and feel completely different.
Woah! Adding a feature wall is something we've already covered, but how about creating something unique at the top of your walls? What a way to make the height work for you!
If you have a modern kitchen, you can offer some easy contrast by using more rustic or shabby chic finishes elsewhere. Wooden wall panelling is a great idea, but antique dining furniture could be a good bet too!
Think about what you do in your kitchen and you'll know that it makes perfect sense to inject some food-themed styling! Why not pick your all-time favorite foods and make them the focus?
Nobody ever said that the handles you choose for your kitchen have to be the ones you keep forever, so if you find them a little lacklustre after a while, invest in something more funky!
If the carcasses of your kitchen cupboards are in good shape, you might find that all you need to do is swap out your doors, in order to make a really big difference! How about a different color for each door, or some patterned styles, or a mix of solid and glass? The choice is yours!
For more kitchen tips, take a look at this article: 11 kitchen ideas to copy!