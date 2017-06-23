Small changes to make your kitchen more 'you'

We all know that a personal and unique kitchen is a real selling point in your home, just ask any kitchen planner, but do you know what little changes you can make to really put your stamp on the busiest room in the house? If you've already invested a fair amount of cash in your installation, you won't want to be spending wads more money, which is why we've honed in on a few little but impactful changes that will give your kitchen bags of extra pizazz and not break the bank. Shall we take a look and see if you are inspired? Let's go!