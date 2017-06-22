Your browser is out-of-date.

10+ cool ideas for your bathroom wall

Bathroom, Pixers Pixers Modern Bathroom
Decorating your bathroom walls might not be something you've given a huge amount of thought to, but once you've seen the incredible statement walls we have gathered for you today, you'll be planning some serious upgrades! Forget about tiles for a moment, as the future is fabulous wall coverings, including bathroom-specific wallpaper and with bathroom designers fully onboard with the idea, they won't be as hard to come-by as you might think! If you can dream it, you can definitely get it up on your bathroom walls, so come and see some really cool ideas that are guaranteed to kickstart your creativity!

1. Release the Kracken… and your bath water!

Octopus Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,octopus
Octopus

2. Lay back and feel soothed by this water design.

Splash Pixers Eclectic style bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,water,sea,wave
Splash

3. Perfect pebbles create a spa vibe.

Pebbles Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,stones,pebbles
Pebbles

4. How about some Pop Art waves? So cool!

Waves Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,waves,sea
Waves

5. Illustrated waves look great in monochrome too.

Black&White waves Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,paper,boats,waves,,'
Black&White waves

6. Create the illusion of a faceted wall with your statement wall.

Smart Froms Pixers Minimalist style bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,abstract,triangles,geometric
Smart Froms

7. Individual nautical decals look great, dotted around!

Sailing Ships Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,boat,sea,waves,,'
Sailing Ships

8. What an organic focal point to help you unwind!

Stone Circles Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper
Stone Circles

9. Pastel sea glass? Perfect for a feminine bathroom!

Colorful Stones Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,stones,pebbles
Colorful Stones

10. Let nature be your design scheme!

Dandelions Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,dandelion
Dandelions

11. Blue skies and sunny horizons are perfect for bathrooms.

Cloudy Sky Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,clouds,sky
Cloudy Sky

12. Wow! A big, bold splash of color is just the ticket!

Bath in Flowers Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,flowers,petals
Bath in Flowers

13. This bamboo makes the bathroom look and feel like an outdoor haven!

Bamboo Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,bamboo
Bamboo

14. How about some modern and bold lines, in water hues?

Big Blue Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,abstract,geometrical
Big Blue

15. Got a serious case of wanderlust? This could be your dream bathroom!

Great Wall Pixers Eclectic style bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,great wall,china
Great Wall

16. Embrace the zen with some seasonal decor!

Leaves on Water Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,leafs,autumn,water
Leaves on Water

17. Sunset baths are guaranteed with this amazing design!

Purple Sunset Pixers Modern Bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,sunset
Purple Sunset

18. Bubbly and beautiful, this motif is so perfect for bathrooms.

Undersea Pixers Modern Bathroom water,bubbles,wall mural,wallpaper
Undersea

19. Classy and classic, this monochrome design is the perfect note to finish on!

Branch Pixers Rustic style bathroom wall mural,wallpaper,tree,birds
Branch

For even more bathroom brilliance, take a look at this Ideabook: Bathroom bare essentials you can't do without.

Did you spot your perfect bathroom wall here?

