10+ cool ideas for your bathroom wall

Decorating your bathroom walls might not be something you've given a huge amount of thought to, but once you've seen the incredible statement walls we have gathered for you today, you'll be planning some serious upgrades! Forget about tiles for a moment, as the future is fabulous wall coverings, including bathroom-specific wallpaper and with bathroom designers fully onboard with the idea, they won't be as hard to come-by as you might think! If you can dream it, you can definitely get it up on your bathroom walls, so come and see some really cool ideas that are guaranteed to kickstart your creativity!