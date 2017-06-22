Your browser is out-of-date.

Fabulous furniture we want!

Living Room, Pixers Modern Living Room Multicolored
How do you fancy an intensive peek into our brains, to discover the funky furniture styles that we can't possibly live without? Well that's exactly what's about to happen, as we've discovered some amazing items that we just know would finish our homes to PERFECTION! All of the items that we've selected to show you today would get the interior designer seal of approval, as they offer maximum style but also have purpose, so if you have been on the lookout for something lovely for your living room, prepare to discover it here!

1. A purple velvet sofa? YES PLEASE!

Nature With Personality Pixers Modern Living Room
Pixers
Pixers

2. Vintage Danish seating is so chic.

Natural Harmony Pixers Living room
Pixers
Pixers

3. A standard lamp with a modern shade is a beautiful touch.

Ombre Pixers Living room Turquoise ombre,wall mural,watercolor,blue,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

4. Geometric wooden planters? WOW!

Chameleon Pixers Living room Green chameleon,wall mural,jungle,tropical,flowers,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

5. Statement wooden log coffee tables are our dream!

Pink&blue Ombre Pixers Living room Pink pink,blue,wall mural,ombre,pastel,watercolor,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

6. Colorful upcycled vintage storage always looks outstanding!

Moroccan Tiles Pixers Living room Blue pattern,tiles,moroccan,colonial,mediterrean,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

7. Unusual modular storage is brilliant. We think cats would LOVE this set-up!

Toucans in the jungle Pixers Modern Living Room Blue toucans,jungle,tropical,flowers,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

8. Furniture with heavy prints is so eye-catching!

Air Ballon homify Living room Grey wall mural,wallpaper,baloon,air baloon,sky
homify
homify

9. Shabby chic coffee tables add new dimensions of style to any room.

Colorful meadow Pixers Living room wall mural,wallpaper,flowers,abstract
Pixers
Pixers

10. Small coffee tables look great en masse!

Aquamarine Boards Pixers Living room Blue aquamarine,wall mural,scandinavian,wood,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

11. Cubby hole wall storage makes such great use of space!

Hexagons Pixers Living room wall mural,wallpaper,hexagons,pattern
Pixers
Pixers

12. Modern white furniture brings such contemporary chic into play!

Colorful blurs Pixers Living room wall mural,wallpaper,watercolor,painting,summer
Pixers
Pixers

13. We NEED to find room for a statement designer sofa like this one! WOW!

Threesome Pixers Modern Living Room Multicolored geometry,trangle,pattern,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

14. Gray furniture is absolutely on our wish list! It ticks so many trend boxes!

Violet Flowers Pixers Living room Multicolored flowers,pattern,violet,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

15. We might need more than one living room, so we can play with ultra contemporary furniture!

Piano Pixers Living room Multicolored piano,wall mural,wallpaper,key,music
Pixers
Pixers

16. A glass coffee table is a staple classic that never dates!

Pastel triangles Pixers Living room Multicolored pastel,pastels,triangles,wall mural,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

17. We can't go another day without a fabulous home bar! The more retro, the better!

Retro Pixers Modern Living Room Multicolored retro,wall mural,light bulbs,wallpaper
Pixers
Pixers

For more fantastic furniture, take a look at this article: Amazing outside furniture for your home.

Home safety: 7 places you shouldn't hide money
Did you spot anything that you REALLY want?

