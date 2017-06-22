Amazing architecture? See it here first!

If striking architecture is what you love looking at most, then boy, do we have a treat for you today! Located in South Korea, this property is a dramatic and eye-catching structure has been designed to draw in as much light as possible, while also allowing for an imaginative interplay of shadows. The perfect building to house a couple and their five cats, there is even more to this home than first meets the eye and no, we don't mean there are more bathrooms than bedrooms!

While this is an exciting and dynamic home, there is also a fabulous cafe, located on the ground floor. Offering the best in work and home life balance, the architects that created this building recognised that there was a need to bear in mind an extreme passion for music and acoustics, which the owners enjoy, and the result is a fully integrated and interesting space that works on a personal and professional basis. Are you intrigued? Then let's get started!