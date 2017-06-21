A small beautiful home infused with color blocking decor!

Kraków based architects from OCH_ACH_CONCEPT have come up with a fashionable home that celebrates jazzy modernism in its tidy Scandinavian accents which are quite a visual delight. Stylishly contemporary yet thoughtfully designed with a charming balance of simplicity and poise, this dwelling features in our homify account today.
Hop along as we embark on this amazing journey through pleasing details, practical zing and of course, plenty of inspiring ideas to take home!
Handle-free storage convenience, chic lighting and dazzling details with a garnish of rusticity adorn this wonderful, small but sassy kitchen.
This well lit Scandinavian living room with a comfy lounge and snazzy elements boasts of a decent style injection. With the cushy & colorful seating options, a dual function couch and minimal decor, the accents are simply tasteful. The white brick wall rings in rustic suggestions and the wooden floor offers inviting warmth- it is indeed a desirable space to be in.
Add to that, the simple yet sumptuous hints of the snug dining area… … ..what a welcoming stance!
In this view, the glossy voguish kitchen can be seen with the gleaming back of the kitchen table serving to delineate the kitchen from the dining area. Another interesting detail is the flooring- the wooden floor housing the lounge & dining areas is replaced by the dark gray tiled flooring which continues into the other interior spaces as well.
Wooden benchtops further enhance the visual effect by adding a soft touch of humility to the designer gloss of practicality.
With those polka dots making a bold statement, dark colors steal the show in this well lighted bedroom. The handle-free wall cabinets have been smartly placed to make the most of the vertical space available. Did you note the lights?
The textural jazz coating that bathtub from the outside adds a swish pop into the otherwise sober bathroom. The pendant lights make for a noteworthy mention here while the gray tones are at their graceful best.
Just look at that wall mosaic! Storage spaces, like the dark wooden cabinets here, are a big plus for a bathroom particularly when space is a limiting factor for elaborate furnishing.