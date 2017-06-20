Your browser is out-of-date.

Chic meets homey in this classic home

Adding contemporary style and rustic homeliness to a comfortable home boasting of a classic core, the Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT have created this stylish, modern, cozy and poised dwelling that we are going to tour today on homify. Aesthetically rich and functionally sound, this home is high on pleasing style.

Read on to get a closer look at the living spaces and pick an idea or two to copy!

Simply ageless… ..

Ah good old wood & white and that evergreen elegance of restraint!

Noble escalation.

Wood & white complemented by neat, luminous minimalism… … … need we say more?

Comfortable utility is in vogue!

Finesse in the choice of elements, tastefully demarcated spaces, warm wooden flooring, modish lighting and an ambiance of snug sophistication sit pretty in this living room with lounging, dining & kitchen areas separated fashionably sans walls.

Look at those ritzy lights!

Amply illuminated naturally as well, this comfy lounging space is a visual treat with that dapper black TV zone adjacent to the endearingly rustic fireplace.

The white dining set extends trendy yet tranquil vibes. The stylishly lit kitchen platform with brick wall base is perfect for placing the dishes to be taken to the dining table.

What a kitchen! Loaded with practical urbanity and the magic of wood & white combo, this radiant kitchen offers a very convenient working experience.

Style parade!

Coming to the bathroom, you can see the minimalist appeal of this compact space bearing all modern day facilities. Sober colors and uncomplicated design make this bright bathroom a chic space.

Though spacious, this well illuminated bathroom has a Scandinavian soul which makes it simple yet absolutely replete with visual appeal. With a floating vanity lit up from below, a jazzy but no-frills bathtub, twin sink washbasin area and a wet room behind, this bathroom is yet another modish feather in the cap of this largely eclectic home basking in classic glory.

Rejuvenate with a warm aromatic soak on the other side of this white wall or simply wash away all that weariness with a cool shower here, supreme relaxation beckons you!

Comfortable modern style decks up this rustic abode
How did you like this eclectic hub of homely style? Let us know in comments!

