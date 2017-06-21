Small kitchens to swoon over!

Small kitchen style is so easy to embrace, if you maintain a focus on simple design and practical touches, but if you're not quite sure that you believe us, these fantastic projects will dispel any doubts you have! Professional kitchen planners are adept at making the absolute most of a modest space and we want you to have access to some serious inspiration, which is why we've found some utterly superb small kitchens to show you today. You'll love the use of neutral colors, natural materials and even, in one example, color blocking in these brilliant rooms, so let's get to them!
We need to show you two pictures of this kitchen, as you won't believe how many cabinets have been squeezed in! This practical half has the best combination of counter space and integrated appliances and with some neutral gray tiles in place, there is a definite sense of style working well too.
Woah! Spin around in this kitchen and you see that not only is the far wall a comprehensive collection of built-in cabinets, but also that the room has been easily divided with a small bistro dining set! We really love the personal touch of adding a blackboard wall and that copper lampshade is so on-trend! Who needs a huge kitchen, eh?
The simple L-shaped design of this kitchen is utterly lovely, don't you agree? Part of a wider open-plan room, this shape has maximized the usable worktop space and having been finished in white, it looks much bigger than it is, even with an enviable number of cupboards in place. A wooden counter adds in just enough warmth and softness too.
Small kitchens can be awkward to navigate, but this one has the added issue of a strange shape to contend with! Thankfully, bespoke carpentry has made fantastic use of every available surface and a large window prevents the whole area looking too claustrophobic. We need to see more!
How pretty is tis lovely brick wall element? A great way to formally divide the kitchen from a wider open-plan area, it adds in some really lovely and contemporary industrial vibes, plus, it breaks up the expanse of white so simply and effectively. How about one more picture?
What a stroke of genius! Adding the small dividing wall has allowed for a whole extra length of counter space and some valuable extra cabinets as well. The lighting under the breakfast bar looks really good as well! Imagine leaving it on at night, for a little ambiance.
In a small kitchen, you need to be careful to ensure you get enough storage, but not at the total detriment of color or fun, which is why this one is really ahead of the curve! A painted brick wall adds so much fabulous designer chic and a concrete splashback is something else, but there's another surprise to come!
KABOOM! Just check out this wonderful turquoise ceiling! With a small amount of space to play with, it makes perfect sense to paint the ceiling a fun color and it rains style and sophistication down over all of the cabinets!
Color-blocking has been used to incredible effect in this kitchen and we love the division of dark and white cabinets! The U-shaped design is perfect for making the most of every available inch of space here and some piquant color has brightened the room up so well!
When a room is small and cramped, choosing to amplify different proportions is such a good idea. Dark cabinets on the bottom and white on the top helps the room to stretch up and seem taller, in lieu of being large. The yellow and turquoise elements add in so much character as well! Amazing!
