Comfortable modern style decks up this rustic abode

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Kitchen
When contemporary pizzazz is wrapped in homespun elegance, the resulting visuals are nothing less than stunning. Add to it truckloads of functional finesse and what you have is today’s homify feature. A cozy dwelling with lovely rustic accents, this creation of the Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT is sassy & poised with modern suggestions.

Join us as we take a closer peek at this chic abode of rusticity with snug hints of absolute modernity.

Hallway delight.

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
As you enter, fetching functionality greets you. The huge wooden cabinet, comfy seater abutting the built-in wall bookcase-cum-cabinetry and modest vibes of graceful flair evoke ample desirability.

Wholesome beauty.

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Kitchen
This view allows you to appreciate the deeply rustic mood garnished with modern hints. The wide kitchen window covered by blinds and adorned with Bonsai planters lets plentiful daylight pour in. The raw appeal of those large wooden panels adds oodles of visual allure.

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Kitchen
Glossy whites, a touch of black sophistication, nobility of wood, bright utility and modular convenience- this rustic kitchen is simply fetching. The partial brick wall with concealed radiance and polished wooden top is a stylishly smart hack.

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Kitchen
BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Kitchen
The humble wooden floor continues into the living area that opens to the balcony through a pair of wide sliding glass doors. Two layered curtaining allows for adjusting the illumination flooding inside, as per the ambiance desired.

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Living room
Offering a good view of the lounging and dining areas, this image clearly conveys the tasteful blend of rustic & modern styles. The brick wall with the comfy lighting & sound decor, cushy couch ideal for cozy lounging, wooden dining set and a restful atmosphere deck up this space.

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Living room
Note that mini vertical wine cellar beside the TV credenza… smart thinking, eh?

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Living room
Clever concept, thoughtful design, endearing details of delightful elements and amazing aesthetics- what a living room!

Chic, compact, convenient.

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style bathroom
Brick and wood ring in the pleasing rustic suggestions in this compact bathroom provided with the added convenience of washing clothes.

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style bathroom
Neutral hued floor & wall tiles, simplistic yet stylish bathtub-cum-shower space, rich tones of floating woody vanity and contemporary convenience with a sparkling clarity doll up this compact bathroom.

When are you going to add that refreshing rusticity to your living spaces?

