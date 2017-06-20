Comfortable modern style decks up this rustic abode

When contemporary pizzazz is wrapped in homespun elegance, the resulting visuals are nothing less than stunning. Add to it truckloads of functional finesse and what you have is today’s homify feature. A cozy dwelling with lovely rustic accents, this creation of the Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT is sassy & poised with modern suggestions.

Join us as we take a closer peek at this chic abode of rusticity with snug hints of absolute modernity.