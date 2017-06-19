Simple and stunning garden wall ideas

Long gone are the days when a gorgeous garden depended on what you planted, as these days, it's all about how you accessorize your walls! This is great news for anyone with a small or courtyard garden, in particular, and we think your landscape architect will wholeheartedly approve of all of the suggestions we have for you today! From simple little planters through to spectacular living wall installations, we have something for everyone here, so let's take a look and enjoy our fingers turning a little bit greener!
It's so easy to mount some gorgeous ceramic wall planters in your garden and what an impact they have! A great way to add instant charm and the opportunity for vibrant blooms, planters are so easy to affix!
Just look at this amazing tiered wall design! With numerous pots and planters in place, the entire wall has been instantly camouflaged behind a fabulous floral display! LOVE IT!
Enjoying a garden wall this stylish couldn't be easier, as you simply have a team come and install it, and then you don't need to give it a second though! A little trim, now and then, is advisable, but apart from that, you're good to go. We do like the idea of adding lighting though, as it shows the greenery off to great effect.
Luscious, thick and green, this living wall design is perfect for those of you that crave a lawn but simply don't have the room for one! If you like seasonal changes, opt for plants that do change color during the year, for an ever-changing display!
Would you believe us if we told you that this wall is actually covered in artificial creepers? Well it is! It looks great, needs no extra maintenance and will totally amplify the gorgeousness of your garden as well. We call that a triple-win!
Well this is something a little bit different! A very adventurous gardener created an engaging and eye-catching striped leaf wall design here and we really like the effect! Imagine how lovely it must be in the fall!
If you're thinking that your garden is a little too modern for some of these ideas, we think this moss wall insert will tempt you! Textural and tactile, while making great use of dead space, this artistic display would be the perfect backdrop for a stylish garden party!
Now then. We don't think you'll be able to deny that this garden wall is anything other than amazing! Part living-wall, storage system and multi-material display, this is a very unusual and entertaining design. The flowing greenery looks perfect next to the pool as well! Wow!
