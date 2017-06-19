White and wood? It's never looked this good!

It's no secret that a combination of white walls and wooden accents always looks contemporary, fresh and dazzlingly good, but we might have hit upon the absolute jackpot here, in terms of an apartment that has used the motifs to great effect. The interior designer that put this home together had such a grasp on how to turn a steadfast decor style into something a little more personal and impactful, so come with is now as we show you flooring to die for, color blocking of dreams and the best bathroom tiles that you'll have ever seen!
Would you just look at how much fun these floor tiles are? Making such light work of transforming what could have been a relatively boring boring room, given that rustic parquet wouldn't be water-resistant enough to install, the mosaic, mismatched aesthetic of these ceramics is just perfection.
It must be a daily struggle to get through this hallway and out into the outside world, don't you agree? It's just so beautiful and welcoming! Chic herringbone parquet flooring is an absolutely incredible choice that adds in some serious heritage charm and coupled with contemporary white walls, it looks so natural. A full-height mirror opens up the space perfectly too!
Let the color blocking begin! We are officially obsessed with the idea of painting plumbing pipes in a really bright and contrasting hue, as it makes them more of a fashionable feature, rather than something to hide. The simplicity of this hallway is everything, as a wall-mounted coat rack is a great solution for preventing corridor clutter!
Erm… WOW! Don't you find this kitchen to be the ultimate in sleek, modest and contemporary designs? Handle-less cabinets and drawers, finished in white, simply blend into the background, with only the integrated appliances to give the game away and seriously, what a gargantuan amount of handy storage! Who knew that a simple scheme could be so overwhelmingly covetable?
This bathroom! What can we say other than how stunning it is? It might not be huge, but with white gloss tiles on the walls, it feels spacious and airy, regardless of the proportions and a few little wooden accents keep the apartment-wide theme alive and kicking! Just wait though… there's one more surprise.