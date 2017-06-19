Cool color blocking ideas for your home

Color blocking has been a trendy home design technique for a while now, but do you actually know what it is? Essentially, it's when you decorate in a neutral shade and then add in large slices of solid accent hues, in a bid to liven up the finished aesthetic and we are HUGE fans of the results it can garner. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that color blocking is perfect for when you want to inject some personality in your home, while still keeping the aesthetic relatively simple and understated, something that patterns can't manage. If you're having trouble picturing how color blocking could look or work in your home, fear not, as we have some super ideas for you, right here. Come and take a look and think about what colors you would be keen to use, as you really can't go wrong with any of them and even better still, is that it will work in every single room of your home, from the kitchen through to your bedroom!