Cool color blocking ideas for your home

homify Kitchen
Color blocking has been a trendy home design technique for a while now, but do you actually know what it is? Essentially, it's when you decorate in a neutral shade and then add in large slices of solid accent hues, in a bid to liven up the finished aesthetic and we are HUGE fans of the results it can garner. Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that color blocking is perfect for when you want to inject some personality in your home, while still keeping the aesthetic relatively simple and understated, something that patterns can't manage. If you're having trouble picturing how color blocking could look or work in your home, fear not, as we have some super ideas for you, right here. Come and take a look and think about what colors you would be keen to use, as you really can't go wrong with any of them and even better still, is that it will work in every single room of your home, from the kitchen through to your bedroom!

1. Bright, single-color curtains are amazing for adding a slice of vibrancy!

2. Even a large, fairly neutral piece of furniture can be enough to color block!

3. Layered color blocking looks amazing. Curtains, cushions and plant pots make it so easy!

4. Furniture with defined slices of paint make color blocking look so natural. Especially white finishes!

5. Can you believe how effective simple plant pots can be in terms of color blocking?

6. Any hue works well for color blocking, as long as it is a dramatic contrast to the walls!

7. Painted pipes are a brilliantly contemporary way to embrace color blocking!

8. An open-plan home is perfect for color blocking, to define different spaces.

9. You can use multiple hues for color blocking and they will work amazingly together!

10. One piece of colored furniture will make a massive impact in a neutral area.

11. Your kitchen LOVES color blocking! A vibrant splashback makes it so simple to achieve as well.

12. How about a solid but bright color for your structural installations? Genius!

13. How about black accessories and appliances as a bold color blocking style?

How about a little more color inspiration? Find it here: Inspirational ways to use color pops in your home.

Kitchens: a beautiful white kitchen with beautiful wood elements!
Are you going to try your hand at color blocking now?

