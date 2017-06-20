Give your bathroom that extra edge with these wall tiles!

When it comes to bathroom walls, tiles offer an assured promise of practical urbanity & alluring aesthetics. Bathroom designers and professionals dedicated to tile, stone & worktops have time & again experimented with tiles of different shapes, sizes and colors. Modern, eclectic, rustic, colonial, country, etc.- various styles of interior design, as well as materials like stone, brick and wood could be conveniently combined with the ceramic poise of tiles.

Be it a wall panel making up the centerpiece, inside the shower cubicle, around the bathtub, a small strip defining the hanging toilet, surrounding the washbasin area or simply a homogeneous wall tiling to impart some color, tiles show ample versatility of format to add a new dimension of style to the bathroom.

Today at homify, we are going to walk you through 18 stunning ways in which wall tiles offer the bathroom space a sassy suggestion of tasteful modishness. Have a closer look and pick your favorites!