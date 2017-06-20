Your browser is out-of-date.

Give your bathroom that extra edge with these wall tiles!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Antique Crackle Metro Tiles, Walls and Floors Ltd Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Turquoise
When it comes to bathroom walls, tiles offer an assured promise of practical urbanity & alluring aesthetics. Bathroom designers and professionals dedicated to tile, stone & worktops have time & again experimented with tiles of different shapes, sizes and colors. Modern, eclectic, rustic, colonial, country, etc.- various styles of interior design, as well as materials like stone, brick and wood could be conveniently combined with the ceramic poise of tiles.

Be it a wall panel making up the centerpiece, inside the shower cubicle, around the bathtub, a small strip defining the hanging toilet, surrounding the washbasin area or simply a homogeneous wall tiling to impart some color, tiles show ample versatility of format to add a new dimension of style to the bathroom.

Today at homify, we are going to walk you through 18 stunning ways in which wall tiles offer the bathroom space a sassy suggestion of tasteful modishness. Have a closer look and pick your favorites!

1. Vintage shabby chic vibes of Teal feature wall.

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Turquoise tiles,antique,crackle,tile,metro,brick,wall,walls,feature,white,vintage,period,bathroom,spalshback,shabby,chic,'
Walls and Floors Ltd

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

2. Sophisticated beauty dazzles in black.

NEOCIM Patch Classic Noir homify BathroomDecoration Ceramic ceramics,ceramic tiles,bath floor,bathroom floor,bathroom walls,bathroom,bath
homify

NEOCIM Patch Classic Noir

homify
homify
homify

3. Lighting effect on neutral neatness or mellow mosaic magnificence?

Caledonia Wall & Floor Tiles The London Tile Co. Walls & flooringTiles
The London Tile Co.

Caledonia Wall & Floor Tiles

The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.
The London Tile Co.

4. Inviting patterns with hexagonal grace.

Bathroom, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto Modern Bathroom
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

5. Don’t underestimate the singularity of symmetry!

Bathroom, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto Modern Bathroom
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

6. Strip of sober mosaic minimalism binds it all together.

Salvador Grey Mosaic Room Setting Target Tiles Minimalist style bathroom
Target Tiles

Salvador Grey Mosaic Room Setting

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

7. Injection of enlivening vibrancy with a striking contrast.

Leaf Bronze Feature Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Target Tiles

Leaf Bronze Feature

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

8. Defining the bathing area sans a distant feel.

Coral Grey Mosaic Bathroom Feature Target Tiles Modern Bathroom
Target Tiles

Coral Grey Mosaic Bathroom Feature

Target Tiles
Target Tiles
Target Tiles

9. How about these shiny black & gold bullions?

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto BathroomToilets
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

10. Fresh futuristic glossy complement for woody rusticity.

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto BathroomLighting
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

11. This one looks straight out of a fairytale!

Catalogo Ceramiche Pirrera, olivia Sciuto olivia Sciuto BathroomMirrors
olivia Sciuto

olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto
olivia Sciuto

12. Going the metallic way… ..

Tozetto Tiles Elalux Tile Modern Bathroom Tiles Metallic/Silver
Elalux Tile

Tozetto Tiles

Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile

13. Lustrous grandeur.

Metallic Tiles, Elalux Tile Elalux Tile Modern Bathroom Tiles Metallic/Silver
Elalux Tile

Metallic Tiles

Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile
Elalux Tile

14. Beautifully blending textures and colors with marble & sandstone tiles.

座喜味のヴィラ, 岡部義孝建築設計事務所 岡部義孝建築設計事務所 Modern Bathroom
岡部義孝建築設計事務所

岡部義孝建築設計事務所
岡部義孝建築設計事務所
岡部義孝建築設計事務所

15. Bright hues of restrained jazz.

稚児宮通の家, 加門建築設計室 加門建築設計室 Modern Bathroom
加門建築設計室

加門建築設計室
加門建築設計室
加門建築設計室

16. Offbeat panache of cozy charcoal contrast.

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern Bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

17. Textural flair adds to luminous ritz to ooze earthy elegance.

Der Traum vom eigenen Wochenend-Domizil Entspannung pur auf verschiedenen Ebenen, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG BathroomSinks
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

18. Partially tiled for that unique appeal.

homify Rustic style bathroom Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify
Did you like this trendy tile inspiration?

