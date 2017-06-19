A stylish home with neat aesthetics

The house we are going to tour today at homify, is a Scandinavian styled beauty from the house of the Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT. Tidy detailing, spacious accents & a contemporary ambiance greet you with a lovely neutral palette. The elegance of wood is celebrated through a number of elements that make for a sophisticated yet homely dwelling with prim suggestions of absolute panache.

Come along as we get up, close and personal with this amazing piece of inspiring design, let’s go!