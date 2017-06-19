A stylish home with neat aesthetics

The house we are going to tour today at homify, is a Scandinavian styled beauty from the house of the Kraków based architects OCH_ACH_CONCEPT. Tidy detailing, spacious accents & a contemporary ambiance greet you with a lovely neutral palette. The elegance of wood is celebrated through a number of elements that make for a sophisticated yet homely dwelling with prim suggestions of absolute panache.
Come along as we get up, close and personal with this amazing piece of inspiring design, let’s go!
Dark and sumptuously dapper is how you can sum up this black dining set. Against the white walls & wooden floor, the black hue of this dining arrangement looks striking.
Once inside, the sober hints exuded by the different tones of wood and the tranquil poise of white transport you into a world of serene snugness. The bright, simplistic yet trendy details convey a lucid definition of finesse as explained by the design. That wooden flooring is simply fabulous!
Can it get any homier than this one? The Scandinavian style airy & bright living room is a winner alright; with simple yet classy touches of modishness, the lounging, dining and cooking areas are all showstoppers indeed. Don’t we just love the smart lighting and minimalist decor?
Just imagine relaxing on this comfy couch with your loved one, as you munch on savories and sip your favorite beverage while enjoying the latest flick… ..awesome, isn’t it?
Now we come to this open kitchen where refinement, handle-free storage and spruce suggestions delight the senses. Black, white and matte wooden tonalities impart an impeccable chic character to this open kitchen. Look at the clever lighting!
From that backsplash to the black countertop, voguish chimney to the plentiful storage convenience- everything is remarkable in this kitchen.
Take a while to gush & marvel at this spectacular backsplash!
In this bedroom, contemporary touches do the trick along with the Scandinavian whispers of graceful clarity. Restrained use of furniture and tasteful furnishing & decor nail it for the visual appeal. The diaphanous curtains, similar to those seen in the living room, allow for some light to trickle in when you want to have a cozy ambiance sans too much brightness. The woody hints ring in relaxing warmth to amp up the restfulness. What do you think about those trendy discoidal lights?
The calm & magical essence of white consumes you as you look at this stunningly stylish dresser area. Convenience loaded with the exquisiteness of luminous white & noble wood- what’s not to love?
Grays steal the show in this sassy Scandinavian bathroom replete with modernity. The plant decor adds a touch of freshness.
Good old black floor tiles & ample whites deck it up in this well lit bathroom with the roomy bathtub. Did you notice the washing area? The black & white pattern tiles are similar to those making up the kitchen backsplash, and offer impressive visuals. The wooden vanity underneath adds an earthy touch.